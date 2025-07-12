Success of Trump Border Shutdown Leads to Surging Support for Legal Immigration: Gallup

The percentage of Republicans wanting to see legal immigration levels reduced has fallen by 40 points since last year, the pollster reports.

With illegal crossings into the United States at historic lows under President Trump’s tough border policies, public support for legal immigration has risen dramatically, a new Gallup survey finds.

In a study released Friday, the distinguished polling agency reported that a record 79 percent of U.S. adults now believe immigration is a good thing for the country, up from 64 percent last year. Only 17 percent said they believe it is a bad thing, another record.

The number wanting immigration levels reduced stands at just 30 percent compared to 55 percent a year ago.

Gallup says the sharpest drop in demand for reduced immigration comes from Republicans, among whom 48 percent now say the country should admit fewer immigrants. That is down 40 points from a year ago.

Among independents, support for that position has fallen 21 points to 30 percent and among Democrats is has slipped 12 points from an already low 28 percent.

The shift in attitude follows a dramatic decrease in illegal crossings at the southern border, where only 6,070 arrests were made last month, according to figures released last week by Trump border czar Tom Homan. That compares to 83,000 in the same month last year.

“The surge in illegal border crossings during the Biden administration triggered heightened public concern about immigration and increased demand for stricter enforcement,” Gallup said of its findings. “The Trump administration’s swift and visible response appears to have defused that concern, particularly among Republicans.

“As a result, Americans’ attitudes on immigration have largely returned to where they stood before the recent border surge, marked by broader appreciation for immigration, less desire to reduce it, and more support for pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.”

In other findings, Gallup said public support for deporting all illegal immigrants has fallen to 38 percent, down from 47 percent during last year’s presidential election campaign – a level described by the pollster as “uniquely high.”

Support for providing a “pathway to citizenship” for illegal immigrants has risen to 78 percent, up from 70 percent a year ago, the survey found. Approval for such a pathway for those brought to the country as children – the so-called Dreamers – remained steady at about 80 percent.

Americans were sharply divided over Mr. Trump’s handling of the immigration issue, with overall approval of the policy standing at 35 percent compared 62 percent disapproval. But 85 percent of Republicans still like the policy, compared to 28 percent of independents and just 2 percent of Democrats.

Gallup says its survey was conducted from June 2 to 26 and reached 1,402 U.S. adults.