New York City on $0 a Day

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

New York City may be one of the most expensive cities in the world, but during the summer months it has an extraordinary number of free outdoor events. For most of these festivals and concerts, all you need to bring are your eyes and ears – and, if you don’t want to sit directly on the ground, a blanket. Most events are family-friendly.

Madison Square Park Programs

The park is the setting for several series of family-friendly events, including performances by children’s musicians Audra Tsanos (June 6) and the Dirty Sock Fun time Band (June 22). The Spring Playground Festival on June 3 has many different activities and entertainment for kids such as arts and crafts, tattoos, and face painting and Whole Foods Market provides healthy food. More details are at www.madisonsquarepark.org

Summer in the Square

Every Wednesday between June 28 and August 16 in Union Square, there’s live music at 12:30 p.m, storytelling at 5 p.m., and dance at 6 p.m.

Bryant Park Summer Film Festival

Every Monday from June 19 to August 21, the Bryant Park lawn opens at 5 p.m. for picnicking. Screenings of films including “The Birds” (June 19), “High Noon” (July 24), and “Charade” (August 14) begin on the big screen at dusk. More details are at www.bryantpark.org.

Word for Word

Bryant Park and Coliseum Books present their third year of lunchtime author appearances. Every Wednesday throughout the summer at 12:30 p.m., authors such as Augusten Burroughs and A.M. Homes read from their work at the Bryant Park Reading Room on the 42nd Street side of the park, between Fifth and Sixth avenues. In case of rain, event will be held across the street at the Coliseum Books Cafe (212-803-5890). More details are at www.coliseumbooks.com.

Piano in the Park

Most weekdays through August 25, pianists play a custom-made piano from noon to 2 p.m. on the Fountain Terrace of Bryant Park. Performances include the music of Scott Joplin, the Gershwins, Fats Waller, and others. More details are at www.bryantpark.org.

Central Park Summerstage

Free cultural events including music and dance performances, film screenings, and book readings take place all summer long in Central Park. Events run from June 16 to August 13. Highlights include an evening with Joan Didion (June 30) and a dance event celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Limon Dance Company (August 4). www.summerstage.org.

Harlem Meer Performance Festival

Modern jazz, salsa, gospel, and modern dance performances are given on Sundays throughout the summer. Performances take place at 4 p.m. at the Lila Wallace Reader’s Digest Plaza on the steps of the Charles A. Dana Discovery Center.

River to River Festival

The largest free arts festival in New York City’s history – it features almost 500 events – runs from June 1 to the end of September. Events including “Kids ‘Can’ Too!” (June 6), a family friendly event introducing new musical sounds from Mark Stewart and So Percussion, held at the World Financial Center oval lawn. All the events take place in locations in and around historic parts of Battery Park City and throughout Lower Manhattan. Visit www.rivertorivernyc.com for the full summer schedule.

World Financial Center Concerts

As part of the River to River Festival, free concerts take place throughout the summer at various downtown locations, including Castle Clinton, Rockefeller Park, and Wagner Park. Tickets are not required. Visit www.worldfinancialcenter.com/calendar for the concert schedule.

Sorrento Cheese Summer in Little Italy

A summer long festival runs from Memorial Day weekend through Colombus Day weekend offering a range of activities for families, including parades and eating competitions. Call 212-302-0551 for updated information.

Salute to Israel Parade

This year, the annual parade celebrating the independence of the state of Israel takes place Sunday, June 4, at 11 a.m. The parade, which organizers say often draws more than 1 million spectators, proceeds along Fifth Avenue to 79th Street from 57th Street. For more information, visit www.salutetoisrael.com or call 646-472-5388.

JuneFest

Held on Staten Island, this free festival provides a series of performances and art exhibitions in public spaces throughout June. More details are at www.statenislandarts.org.

New York Philharmonic in the Parks

Concerts are held in parks in all five boroughs over the course of eight days (July 10 to 18). All performances begin at 8 p.m. and no tickets are required. More details are at nyphil.org/attend/summer.

Naumburg Orchestral Concerts

Held in Central Park at the Naumburg Bandshell, just south of 72nd Street, this is the oldest free outdoor concert series in America. The opening concert features an underground woodwind quintet, Imani Winds (June 27).Three other Tuesday evenings concerts are held on July 11 and 26 and August 8. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

Washington Square Music Festival

This mainly classical music festival has provided free concerts in Washington Square Park since 1953. Performances are given on the four Tuesdays between July 11 and August 1, from 8 to 10 p.m. The concerts take place in the southeast corner of the park, near the Garibaldi statue. In case of rain, they are held in New York University’s Frederick Loewe Theater located at 35 W. 4th Street. More details are at www.washingtonsquaremusicfestival.org.

Lincoln Center Out of Doors

This free outdoor festival runs throughout August and features more than 100 events, including family activities. More details are at www.lincolncenter.org/programs/outofdoors.

Seaside Concert Series

Free shows are presented every Thursday night from July 14 to August 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn’s Asser Levy Park, across from the New York Aquarium near Coney Island. Performers include Liza Minnelli (July 14), Patti Labelle (August 11), and Michael Bolton (August 18).