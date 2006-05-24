The Queen of Lakes

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Like many young New York City lawyers, Jean Krymkier doesn’t have much time for vacation. So when a friend invited him on a weekend getaway to Lake George, he quickly accepted. “As soon as I arrived, the air was crisp clean,”he said.”The land was verdant.” Renowned for its pristine beauty, the region is a cornucopia of unspoiled wilderness, boasting lakes, mountains, and diverse wildlife.

Lake George, dubbed “Queen of American Lakes,” is situated at the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains and stretches for 32 miles. Quaint accommodations surround the shoreline, so visitors can use the lake as a base for day trips to other sites in the 6 million acres of New YorkAdirondack State Park. And getting there is easy for city dwellers: The area is a straightshot four-hour drive north on the New York State Thruway and Interstate 87.

Three communities worth visiting are Lake George Village, Bolton, and Diamond Point. No matter the town, visitors of all ages can find activities near – or on – the lake, including hiking, boating, swimming, golfing, biking, kayaking, and antiquing. “The view of the lake relaxed me,” Mr. Krymkier said. “I never had to leave the resort.” So whether you stay on-site or set about exploring the region, the highlights below will help make your weekend a memorable trip.

LODGING

Sprawled across 72 acres of private island, near the southwest end of the lake, is the Sagamore Resort. More than 350 rooms, suites, and lodges – ranging from $255 to $389 a night – overlook the lake and gardens. Guests have access to a fitness center, racquetball courts, an indoor pool, lake swimming, tennis, full-service spa, boating, hiking, and walking trails. The resort even has its own luxury cruise boat, the Morgan, which takes guests on scenic tours of the lake. Guests dining on the property can choose from seven restaurants, including the highly rated Trillium (110 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing, 800-358-3585, www.thesagamore.com).

For a cozier environment, consider the Boathouse in Bolton Landing. This bed-and-breakfast is located directly on Lake George. Built in 1917, it boasts private baths, gas fireplaces, and two person whirlpool tubs. Summer rates vary from $250 to $400 a night (4 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing, 518-644-2554, www.boathousebb.com).

More rugged vacationers will be pleased to know that of the 245 islands that dot the lake, 92 have been designated for camping sites. For a listing of sites to choose, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at www.dec.state.ny.us or call 518-457-2500.

HIKES & WALKS

Hikers following any of the scores of trails in the lake area will enjoy spectacular panoramic views of the lake and Adirondack Mountains. Crandall Park, located on Route 9 in Glenn Falls, has beautiful nature trails, a picnic area, and a fishing pond.At the western edge of Lake George Village starts the two-mile trail to Prospect Mountain’s summit. Bird watchers will be impressed with the wide range of species, including pileated woodpeckers and blue herons. Travelers can also drive through one of the area’s 11 scenic byways, driving tours or trails that each have their own themes. Try the Great Northeast Journey, a historic 50-mile loop along the west side of the lake.

GOLF & SAILING

There are 15 public golf courses within a 15-mile radius, including the Sagamore in Bolton Landing, rated one of the best public courses in the state by Golf Digest for 2005-2006. The Hiland Golf Course in Queensbury (518-761-4653, www.hilandparkcc.com) features stunning views of the Adirondack Mountains. Reservations are highly recommended for all the area’s public courses.

Another way to experience Lake George is by sailing it. Rent sail, power, or pontoon boats from the Yankee Boating Center (518-668-2862, or www.yankeeboat.com) and set sail for a trip through the Narrows, a passageway where only pleasure boaters in small craft will discover dozens of forested islands. Boats rental fees begin at $125 a day.

FESTIVALS

Upcoming summer highlights include the Lake George Elvis Festival (June 2-4, 518-668-2200), a weekend celebrating the music of Elvis Presley. This year’s big show, “The Road to Vegas,” follows Elvis’s journey to the bright lights of the Vegas stage. Ticket prices are $15-$80.

Enjoy July 4 fireworks over Lake George from the villages, docks, or the Lake George steamboat tour (800-553-2628). The next weekend, peruse antique boats at dock during the Lake George Antique Boat Show.