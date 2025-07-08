‘Superman’ Director Wades Into Immigration Furor With Claim That Man of Steel Is Migrant Who Personifies the ‘Story of America’

James Gunn, the acclaimed director spearheading a reboot of the “Superman” film franchise, is jumping into American politics with both superhero boots.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Mr. Gunn describes the iconic superhero as “an immigrant,” emphasizing how Superman’s origins tie into larger ideas about human kindness and morality.

“Superman is the story of America,” Mr. Gunn said. “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country. But for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

First introduced in 1938 by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster in Cleveland, Ohio, Superman remains one of the most enduring figures in popular culture. According to the comic book lore, he is the sole survivor of the planet Krypton, sent to Earth by his parents after their home faced annihilation.

It’s not the first time Superman has been portrayed as an immigrant. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees once released a book in Italy titled “Superman Was a Refugee Too.” Six years ago, DC Comics backed World Refugee Day, saying in a PSA that “The Man of Steel’s story is the ultimate example of a refugee who makes his new home better.”

Mr. Gunn’s movie, slated to hit theaters on July 11, will reimagine the Superman mythology while serving as a reboot of 2013’s “Man of Steel.” The film also launches a new cinematic universe for the DC franchise. David Corenswet will don the iconic red cape as Superman, while Rachel Brosnahan steps into the role of Lois Lane.

When asked about incorporating political elements into a mainstream superhero story, Mr. Gunn acknowledged the complexities of addressing such themes in today’s climate. Drawing a contrast between Superman’s rural Kansas roots and the metropolitan setting of Metropolis, he noted, “Yes, it plays differently… It’s about human kindness. And obviously, there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them.”

“Yes, it’s about politics,” Mr. Gunn said, “But on another level, it’s about morality. Do you never kill no matter what—which is what Superman believes—or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and how differing moral perspectives can pull two people apart.”

Mr. Gunn has had a confrontational relationship with President Trump, which led to his own social media scandal. In 2018, the director publicly criticized Mr. Trump, labeling him in vulgar terms and drawing comparisons to figures like Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Putin.

The remarks caught the attention of Mike Cernovich, a right-wing commentator, who unearthed a series of Mr. Gunn’s old tweets. The tweets, featuring offensive jokes about topics such as pedophilia and the Holocaust, quickly sparked outrage online. The pressure led Disney, his employer at the time, to terminate his role as director of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

But after the smoke cleared, Disney rehired Mr. Gunn, who told The Times he thinks people online are too “mean.”

“This Superman does seem to come at a particular time when people are feeling a loss of hope in other people’s goodness,” Mr. Gunn said. “I’m telling a story about a guy who is uniquely good, and that feels needed now because there is a meanness that has emerged due to cultural figures being mean online.”