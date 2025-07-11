‘Superman’ Does Just Enough That the World Will Believe a Flawed Man Can Fly

The latest tale is just what we need in these days of superhero fatigue.

“Superman” is flying into theaters this weekend, shining sunlight in these dark days of superhero fatigue. The film isn’t as politicized as comic book fans fear or as good as they hope. Yet those familiar with the Man of Steel only as a cultural phenomenon will get enough to leave them uplifted.

The director, James Gunn, his brother, Sean Gunn, and others in the cast, emerged as cable news grist ahead of the “Superman” release. On the red carpet, the director said that this third film incarnation of the Kryptonian in 20 years is “political” and its titular hero an “immigrant,” but the film “is about kindness.”

Anyone familiar with Superman’s origin knows he’s an alien — a refugee at that. In the animated series, “Justice League,” the Martian Manhunter eulogizes him as “the immigrant from the stars who taught us all how to be heroes.” Nobody objected to this statement in 2003, but this is 2025.

Superman, conceived in the Great Depression, was a New Deal socialist who answered those doubting democracy from Berlin to Brooklyn. In the 1940s, Radio’s “Adventures of Superman” changed the character. Lex Luthor is a capitalist, but it’s his actions that make him evil, not his success.

Although the radio motto isn’t included in “Superman,” this version embodies “truth, justice, and the American way.” He showcases the ideals of the country that welcomed him, right down to intervening militarily and being pilloried for the unforeseen costs.

The actor donning the red cape, David Corenswet, succeeds as the alien who falls to earth and assimilates. “I try to make the best choices I can,” he tells Nicholas Hoult as the sadistic Luthor. “I screw up all the time, but that’s being human, and that is my greatest strength.”

At every chance, Mr. Gunn delivers a Superman worth looking up to, one aware that we don’t need to see flawed people on the screen; we need only look in the mirror. It’s refreshing idealism from a Hollywood that delights in deconstructing America’s heroes.

Luthor makes a worthy foe. As for the glut of other characters, non-fans will struggle to keep them straight. The metahumans include Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho, the Hammer of Boravia, and Green Lantern, staples of the D.C. Universe’s future.

One of the standard complaints about Superman is that he’s overpowered. Mr. Gunn deals with this the way many incarnations have. Other characters beat up on the Man of Steel. One even kicks him in the groin, an emasculating staple of contemporary films.

Mr. Corenswet’s version of Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman is also prone to crying and lashing out over things like social media criticism, though he claims not to read it. “Superman,” he tells his girlfriend, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, “doesn’t have time for selfies.”

It’s a credit to Ms. Brosnahan’s acting that she doesn’t flinch from Superman’s outbursts. She’s no tiresome, two-dimensional girlboss or Mary Sue trope. She’s a dedicated journalist whose actions ring true — and she has the good sense to be afraid of dying.

Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and Green Lantern are less appealing. They kill, curse, and blaspheme, while Superman values all life, from his enemies down to squirrels. The contrast makes him stand out, but the movie takes a hit each time a hero acts like the villain of the piece.

The character that undermines “Superman” most is Krypto the Superdog. When introduced in 1955, he was not an equal to “Big Blue.” Children will adore him, but that could’ve been achieved without the plot using him as a dog ex machina.

“Superman” makes another change to lore by diminishing Kal-El’s birth parents while idealizing the Kents of Kansas. It reflects the immigrant’s journey of charting a new course, but will rankle those who admire Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van for their wisdom, intelligence, and sacrifice.

Those looking for political messages in “Superman” will find them. Others will enjoy the escape the film offers, embracing the unifying summation of Sean Gunn’s character, Maxwell Lord, that the villainy of Lex Luthor is “one thing liberals and conservatives can finally agree on.”