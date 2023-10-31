Support for Biden Among Arab Americans Plummets: Poll

‘This poll marks the first time in our 26 years of polling Arab American voters in which a majority did not claim to prefer the Democratic Party,’ a pollster writes.

President Biden’s support among Arab Americans has plummeted to a historic low, with most expressing concern about antisemitism, anti-Arab bigotry, and support for Palestinians in Israel, according to a new survey.

A new survey from the Arab American Institute and John Zogby Strategies found that Mr. Biden’s electoral support among Arab Americans has plummeted to 17 percent from 59 percent in 2020, while his approval rating has dropped to 29 percent from 74 percent in 2020.

“Arab Americans account for hundreds of thousands of voters in several key election states, like Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, where the 2024 election battleground will play out,” the pollster wrote in a memo.

The survey also found that just 23 percent of Arab Americans identify as Democrats. The same pollster found that 40 percent identified as Democrats in a poll in April.

Another 32 percent of Arab Americans identified as Republicans, and 31 percent identified as independents; 12 percent said they were not sure how to identify in terms of political party.

“This poll marks the first time in our 26 years of polling Arab American voters in which a majority did not claim to prefer the Democratic Party,” the pollster wrote.

The survey also found that 67 percent of respondents had a negative view of Mr. Biden’s handling of the “current violence in Palestine and Israel,” compared to 24 percent who had a positive view.

Most Arab Americans, 68 percent, said America should not provide “weapons and military supplies to Israel.” The same percentage said “the United States should use its influence to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.”

A large majority of Arab Americans, 67 percent, said they are also concerned about an increase in antisemitism, and 78 percent said they were concerned about anti-Arab bigotry in America.

Another 67 percent of Arab Americans said they feared openly “expressing support for Palestinians,” and 50 percent reported concern “about facing discrimination at school or work” due to the “current climate in the U.S. in response to the recent violence in Palestine and Israel.”

The survey was conducted between October 23 and 27 and surveyed 500 Arab Americans. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 points.