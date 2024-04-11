Support for Border Wall, Immigration Reform Rises Among American Latinos

A new survey shows that support for deportations and the border wall has risen precipitously among American Latinos since 2021, though most still support immigration reform and are concerned about mass deportations.

The new Axios-Ipsos and Noticias Telemundo Latino Poll found that support for the border wall had jumped more than 10 points since 2021, to 42 percent from 30 percent at the beginning of the Biden administration.

The survey also found that some 38 percent of Latinos surveyed supported sending all undocumented immigrants in America back to their countries of origin, up from 28 percent in 2021.

At the same time, 52 percent of respondents said they were worried that, if the government begins mass deportations, it will target all Latinos, including American-born citizens and legal residents.

The vast majority of Latinos, 62 percent, also support improving border security, and reforming the immigration system, 70 percent. Another 64 percent of Latinos surveyed also support giving the president the authority to shut down the American border, a provision introduced in the bipartisan immigration bill killed by President Trump earlier this year.

Immigration was the third most common top issue for respondents, at 28 percent. The most common top issue was inflation, at 53 percent, followed by crime and gun violence, at 34 percent.

The survey of 1,012 Latino and Hispanic adults was conducted between March 22 and March 28 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 points.