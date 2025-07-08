Supporting Sliwa, Not Adams, Is Soundest Strategy for GOP To Stop Mamdani’s Surging Socialist Campaign

The Republican nominee’s base of support stems from genuine belief in him, rather than merely being a lesser evil compared to the far-left Democratic candidate.

More than two decades ago, while I was President of the Brooklyn Young Republican Club, it was widely acknowledged that securing a citywide office as a Republican in a city dominated by Democrats posed a significant challenge. The goal was merely to elect a few GOP city council members from the outer boroughs.

Fast forward to today, and although the overall political city landscape remains largely unchanged, the recent election of an avowed socialist as the Democratic candidate for mayor has sparked new discussions about the viability of this year’s Republican candidate for mayor, Curtis Sliwa.

There is a coordinated effort among some Republican leaders to convince Sliwa to withdraw from the race by any means necessary. The goal is to unify support around Mayor Adams in order to prevent the socialist assemblyman, Zohran Mamdani, from getting elected.

The theory is that Mr. Sliwa’s existing support of about 30 percent, which is what he received in his Mayoral bid four years ago, could be redirected to Mr. Adams and thwart Mr. Mamdani’s election.

However, a more strategic approach to stop Mr. Mamdani while simultaneously fostering the emergence of a much-needed two party system in New York City is to support Mr. Sliwa’s campaign, and encourage Mr. Adams to step aside for the greater good of the city.

This makes more sense because Mr. Sliwa’s base of support stems from genuine belief in him, rather than merely being a lesser evil compared to Mr. Mamdani.

As powerhouse WABC radio host Sid Rosenberg correctly points out, Mr. Adams’ minimal support today is mainly based on the idea that he is “not as bad as Mamdani.” This is not a formula for a winning campaign, as we just saw with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s loss to Mr. Mamdani in the Democratic primary.

If the factions urging Mr. Sliwa to withdraw redirected their support towards him and advocated for Mr. Adams, who is still a Democrat, to step aside, Mr. Sliwa would have a clearer path to attract independents and moderate Democrats who are fearful of a Mamdani-led City Hall.

This shift could catalyze a political realignment in New York City, potentially fostering a more functional two-party system that many Republican critics of Mr. Sliwa have long argued is essential for the city.

Ultimately, Mr. Sliwa has a more advantageous position in appealing to moderate Democrats than Mr. Adams does in securing Republican support, which is crucial for victory.

Mr. Adams has a considerable trust issue stemming from his previous actions and statements during his tenure, including welcoming illegal immigrants at the Port Authority bus terminal with ATM cards and complimentary stays at luxury hotels that most New Yorkers can only dream of doing.

It is a misconception to believe that a significant portion of Mr. Sliwa’s 30 percent of support would automatically shift their votes to Mr. Adams; a more plausible outcome is that these voters may choose to just stay home on Election Day.

In contrast, Mr. Sliwa has always championed law-abiding New Yorkers, actively engaging with communities across the five boroughs for decades as the leader of the Guardian Angels.

He has earned respect that transcends party lines. In 2021 he earned record-setting support for a Republican city-wide candidate among Asian-Americans.

Republicans who are quick to push Mr. Sliwa aside should recall his longstanding commitment to local grassroots Republican groups, which he has supported for many years to try and balance the political landscape for the better in our city.

Indeed, I still remember him as a regular guest speaker for local GOP candidates at my Brooklyn Young Republican Club meetings more than twenty years ago.

So why wouldn’t all Republicans rally behind a candidate with a genuine chance of winning, given Mr. Sliwa’s distinctive background and ability to attract minority and independent voters, and in light of the fear many have for electing a Mayor Hamdani?

By fully supporting a Republican candidate that can challenge Mr. Mamdani, it could pave the way for a more competitive political landscape in New York.

While Democrats have now aligned themselves with a radical agenda that includes defunding the police and promoting socialist policies like opening government-run supermarkets, Republicans have the opportunity to offer a clear alternative.

While Mr. Mamdani may still emerge victorious, it would be more advantageous to support a Republican candidate like Mr. Sliwa who can enhance the GOP presence in the city, rather than settling for another Democrat like Mr. Adams who may “not be as bad as” Mr. Mamdani.