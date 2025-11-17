The New York Sun

Join
Justice

Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Case on Trump Administration’s Handling of Asylum Claims at Border

The issue is whether someone stopped on the Mexican side of the border is ‘in’ the United States for purposes of claiming asylum.

AP/Gregory Bull
A U.S. Border Patrol agent walks past four men being detained after crossing the border at San Diego. AP/Gregory Bull
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration over how it is required to process asylum seekers at the border.

The case centers on whether a migrant who is stopped on the Mexican side of the border is “in” the United States when it comes to filing an asylum claim under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a lower court’s decision that an asylum seeker stopped on the Mexican side of the border had still arrived in the United States and may apply for asylum.

The Obama administration had put in place a system of “metering” during surges of people at the border and asylum seekers were turned away instead of being processed and put into the asylum system. President Trump continued the policy when he entered office for his first term.

A group of immigrants rights groups and asylum seekers had filed the lawsuit saying the policy violated federal law. They asked the Supreme Court to reject the case and leave the lower court’s ruling in place, noting that the policy was no longer even in place after the Biden administration ended it.

Mr. Trump says the issue is still relevant and the administration would likely resume the use of metering if the Supreme Court reverses the decision. The administration argues that the lower court’s ruling of what “arrive in” is wrong.

“Allied forces did not ‘arrive in’ Normandy while they were still crossing the English Channel. A letter does not ‘arrive in’ the mailbox while it is still in the postal worker’s satchel.  And a running back does not ‘arrive in’ the end zone when he is stopped at the one-yard line,” administration lawyers stated in their brief to the court.

The administration says the lower court decision deprives the Department of Homeland Security of a critical tool for controlling the processing of asylum seekers during surges at the border.

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of several of President Trump’s policies since he returned to the White House, including allowing the administration to deport migrants to countries other than their own.

Mr. Trump declared a state of emergency at the southern border on his first day back in the White House and called in some 5,000 active-duty military and National Guard troops to support law enforcement activities at the border. In the months that have followed, the administration reports that illegal crossings have dropped to almost zero.

Mr. Trump also instituted a different ban on most border asylum claims shortly after returning to office. That ban also faces a legal challenge.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use