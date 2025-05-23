Supreme Court Hints That They Would Not Allow Trump To Fire Fed Chairman

The six conservatives justices, in giving the president a green light to fire agency chiefs, subtly say that Jerome Powell is off-limits.

The Supreme Court, in affirming President Trump’s power to fire executive branch agency leaders, seems to be telling the commander-in-chief to leave the Federal Reserve alone. Mr. Trump has been openly complaining about the central bank chairman, Jerome Powell, for years, and has hinted in the past that he may relieve him of his post.

The six conservative justices on the court all write in their Trump v. Wilcox decision that the president can, in fact, remove certain agency leaders as he sees fit. The case was brought by Gwynne Wilcox of the National Labor Relations Board and Cathy Harris of the Merit Systems Protection Board. Both were removed from their jobs by Mr. Trump earlier this year, and the court now says Mr. Trump is well within his right to dismiss them.

“Because the Constitution vests the executive power in the President … he may remove without cause executive officers who exercise that power on his behalf, subject to narrow exceptions recognized by our precedents,” the chief justice writes. “The stay reflects our judgment that the Government is likely to show that both the NLRB and MSPB exercise considerable executive power.”

During the course of their arguments, both Ms. Wilcox and Ms. Harris had argued that they were protected by certain federal guidelines preventing the summary dismissal of members of the Federal Reserve’s board of governors. The justices say they disagree with that argument, because the Fed is a unique institution afforded special protection, unlike other executive boards.

“The Federal Reserve is a uniquely structured, quasi-private entity that follows in the distinct historical tradition of the First and Second Banks of the United States,” the chief justices writes.

The assertion from Chief Justice Roberts—ever the institutionalist—seems to be a warning sign to the White House that the president should tread lightly if he begins to consider removing Mr. Powell from his job. With inflation expected to rise as a result of the president’s tariffs, the likelihood is shrinking that the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year, as Mr. Trump has been demanding.

“If I want him out, he’ll be out of there real fast, believe me,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office back in April after being asked about the Fed refusing to cut rates. “I’m not happy with him.”

The liberal justices, who all dissented in this case, note that the court’s majority seems to bring up the independence of the Federal Reserve “out of the blue”—something that they also see as a shot at the White House.

“The majority closes today’s order by stating, out of the blue, that it has no bearing on ‘the constitutionality of for-cause removal protections’ for members of the Federal Reserve Board,” Justice Elena Kagan writes in her dissent. “I am glad to hear it, and do not doubt the majority’s intention to avoid imperiling the Fed.”

Mr. Powell was asked about the possibility of being fired last year, after Mr. Trump had won the election and there was speculation that the president-elect would go searching for a new Fed chairman before Mr. Powell’s term expires in 2026.

When asked by a reporter what he thought about potentially being fired, Mr. Powell simply responded that such an act is “not permitted under the law.”