Supreme Court, in Major Victory for Trump, Finds Presidents Are Entitled to ‘Presumptive Immunity’

The ‘nature of President power,’ the court rules, ‘entitles a former President to absolute immunity from criminal prosecutions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority.’

This story has been updated.

The historic victory of President Trump at the Supreme Court on the issue of presidential immunity may not be absolute but it could yet prove enough to upend Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of him for working to overturn the results of the last presidential election.

The high court, by an ideologically riven six to three margin, found that the “nature of Presidential power entitles a former President to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority.” A president is also entitled to “presumptive immunity” for all official acts.

The justices held, though, that “there is no immunity for unofficial acts,” leaving Mr. Smith a path forward to try the 45th president. Litigation as to what acts in the special counsel’s indictment are “official” will constitute the next stage in the government’s effort to convict Trump.

Those disputes will be heard at Judge Tanya Chutkan’s courtroom at the District of Columbia. It is to her that the high court remanded this case. The Supreme Court’s decision amounts to a repudiation of Judge Chutkan’s earlier decision holding that former presidents are not entitled to any immunity. That ruling was affirmed by riders of the United States Appeals Circuit for the District of Columbia Circuit. It is now overruled.

Particularly damaging for Mr. Smith’s case is the high court’s finding that Trump’s urging of Vice President Pence “to take particular acts in connection with his role at the certification proceeding thus involve official conduct, and Trump is at least presumptively immune from prosecution for such conduct.” The government can rebut this presumption, but it will be an uphill climb, and Mr. Smith will shoulder the burden of proof.

The justices, though, declined to decide whether Trump’s efforts “to convince certain state officials that election fraud had tainted the popular vote count in their States, and thus electoral votes for Trump’s opponent needed to be changed to electoral votes for Trump” amount to official or unofficial acts. That will be a high-stakes decision, and Judge Chutkan’s to make, at least initially.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor penned a ferocious dissent for the court’s liberal wing. She writes that the ruling makes a “mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law.” The justice reckons that “our Constitution does not shield a former President from answering for criminal and treasonous acts.”