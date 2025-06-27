The New York Sun

Supreme Court Limits Judges’ Power To Issue Nationwide Injunctions Against Trump’s Executive Orders

The case stems from district judges challenging the president’s executive order to end birthright citizenship.

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Protesters in favor of birthright citizenship on May 15, 2025 outside the Supreme Court. AP/Jacquelyn Martin
LUKE FUNK
In a split decision, the Supreme Court has handed President Trump a big win by limiting lower court judges issuing sweeping nationwide injunctions against his executive orders.

In a 6-3 ruling, the justices say lower courts can be blocked from issuing an injunction that is broader than necessary. The court’s three liberals dissented.

Both Republican and Democratic administrations have complained for years that a single judge can derail their agendas.

Friday’s decision involves emergency applications seeking relief from nationwide injunctions blocking President Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship. After several federal district court judges placed a nationwide stay on that order, the government asked the Supreme Court to restrict lower court jurists’ powers.

The conservative majority is leaving the possibility that Trump’s birthright citizenship could remain blocked. The executive order will not go into effect for 30 days, allowing its legality of Mr. Trump’s order ending birthright citizenship to be contested further. Today’s ruling simply limits injunctions against implementing it as the lawsuits move through the courts.

That issue is likely to come back before the Supreme Court in the future.

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

