Supreme Court Rejects Appeal of Former Business Associate of Hunter Biden

Devon Archer has been ordered to pay more than $43 million to the Native tribe he defrauded.

The Supreme Court will not hear the appeal of Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, the court announced Monday. Archer was convicted of defrauding a Native American tribe in February 2022 and sentenced to one year and a day in prison.

Archer worked with Mr. Biden for years after the two met while studying at Yale University, where they were introduced by a mutual friend — John Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz.

Messrs. Biden, Heinz, and Archer launched a decades-long, lucrative partnership that traded on the familial connections of Messrs. Heinz and Biden. The partnership would eventually land Archer and Mr. Biden on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, which paid them millions of dollars.

An attorney for Archer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Sun.

Archer has been a key witness for the House’s impeachment investigators. Last year, he provided testimony to the House Oversight Committee in which he said President Biden’s claims that he “knew nothing” about his son’s foreign business dealings were “categorically false.”

He was also the witness that told investigators that the elder Mr. Biden called into his son’s business meetings and dinners at least 20 times. The first son, Archer said, was selling the “illusion of access” and the Biden family “brand” in order to make his millions.

The younger Mr. Biden has distanced himself considerably from his former friend since his conviction and subsequent testimony before impeachment investigators.

In a letter sent to the Oversight Committee in November announcing the first son was willing to publicly testify before the panel, Mr. Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, described Archer as “an inmate convicted for his involvement in a tribal bond scheme that never involved Hunter.”

The firm the two men had started together, Rosemont Seneca Partners, was viewed as a paved road to millionaire status, Archer told Tucker Carlson last year.

Like Icarus, Archer told Mr. Carlson he’d flown “too close to the sun” during his dealings with Mr. Biden. In emails recovered from Mr. Biden’s now-notorious laptop, Archer railed to the first son about his prosecution by “your father’s Justice Department” that was “ruining” his life. Mr. Biden replied that Archer “was a Biden” and would be taken care of. Instead, Archer has found himself on his own and facing prison.

Mr. Carlson said it is a sign of “deeper corruption” that “Washington is the place you go to raise money,” a statement with which Archer agreed. He had hoped that Mr. Biden would provide introductions to major pension funds that could yield Archer’s firm billions of dollars.

Having run out of legal pathways for a remedy to his criminal conviction, Archer is expected to soon report to federal prison and begin paying the more than $43 million restitution he and his co-conspirators owe to the tribe they defrauded.