Supreme Court Rejects Steve Bannon’s Appeal of Contempt of Congress Conviction: He Must Report to Prison on July 1

The Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of President Trump’s former campaign manager, senior advisor, and close ally, Steve Bannon, who was convicted of defying a congressional subpoena from the Democrat-controlled House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress in July 2022 and has been attempting to get his conviction overturned ever since. On Friday, the Supreme Court refused to hear Bannon’s appeal, meaning he will have to report to prison on July 1 to serve his four-month sentence.

The court did not provide a reason for rejecting Bannon’s appeal, which is customary. Attorneys for Bannon had argued that Bannon was protected under Trump’s assertion of executive privilege.

This is Bannon’s second appeal, and likely his last. He was tried at district court, appealed to the circuit court, and then to the Supreme Court, which declined to hear his case.

Bannon’s conviction came after he refused to sit for a deposition and provide documents to Congress in its investigation of January 6. The judge who oversaw the case had allowed Bannon to await his appeal outside of prison, but recently ordered him to report to prison by July 1.

Bannon, 70, is one of two elderly Trump advisors who has been convicted of contempt of Congress. The other former Trump advisor, Peter Navarro, 74, reported to prison to serve a four-month sentence in March after the Nine refused to hear his case.

Bannon is also facing a fraud trial in New York related to his scheme to raise money to build a wall between America and Mexico. The trial is not expected to begin until the fall.