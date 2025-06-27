Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Parents Seeking To Opt Out Their Children From LGBT Books in Elementary Schools

Justice Sotomayor dissented from the ruling, saying the ‘result will be chaos for this nation’s public schools.’

The U.S. Supreme Court is handing a group of religious parents a major win, granting them the ability to opt their children out of lessons involving LGBT storybooks in elementary school classrooms.

In a 6-3 ruling Friday, the high court granted a preliminary injunction against Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, finding that the lack of an opt-out option violates the First Amendment’s protection of the right to the free exercise of religion. The decision sends the case back to a lower court, which will determine whether the board is required to notify parents. However, in the meantime, the court granted an injunction requiring the school board to provide an opt-out option.

The decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito, reads, “The Board’s introduction of the ‘LGBTQ+-inclusive’ storybooks, along with its decision to withhold opt outs, places an unconstitutional burden on the parents’ rights to the free exercise of their religion. The parents have therefore shown that they are likely to succeed in their free exercise claims.”

Justice Alito said that without an injunction, the parents will have to “either risk their child’s exposure to burdensome instruction, or pay substantial sums for alternative educational services.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the ruling, saying the “result will be chaos for this nation’s public schools.”

The case, Mahmoud v. Taylor, began three years ago and brings together a diverse group of Christian, Jewish, and Muslim families in Maryland who say a public school curriculum for pre-K through eighth grade violates their religious beliefs.

In October 2022, Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland approved an English Language Arts curriculum that included “storybooks” with LGBT characters. One of the books approved was “Pride Puppy!” which tells the story of a “young child and their family… having a wonderful time together celebrating Pride Day.” A book that is meant for first graders, “IntersectionAllies: We Make Room for All,” discusses topics such as being “non-binary” and determining “what pronouns fit you best.”

The case emerged from the parents’ request to opt their children out of it. Montgomery County Public Schools initially offered an option for parents to receive notice and to opt their children out of lessons with those books, a decision that was later reversed. In March 2023, the board removed the notice and opt-out options, saying that allowing them to opt out would cause classroom disruption.

Following that decision, a group of religious parents of different faiths sued the school board, arguing that the books went beyond focusing on basic principles of kindness and ventured into indoctrinating the youngest students in sexual and gender ideology. They argued that the lack of the ability to opt their children out violated their right to free exercise of religion.

A district court declined to require the school to reinstitute the opt-out policy. In May 2024, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit declined to issue a preliminary injunction in favor of the parents. The majority found that the parents “have not shown a cognizable burden to support their free exercise claim.”

Defenders of the school board argued that the parents brought their case before they had evidence that their rights had been harmed, as the curriculum had not been implemented yet. However, an attorney with the conservative legal firm Alliance Defending Freedom, Vincent Wagner, told the Sun that while it is “early in the case,” the argument is not “well-founded” as it is common for plaintiffs in First Amendment cases to seek early preliminary injunctions in such cases.

Mr. Wagner noted that the curriculum does not merely tell teachers to read the books to students, but also to be ready to “instruct them to be ready to embrace this particular worldview and how to wrestle with this material.”

Critics of parents said that a ruling against the school district would lead to an untenable situation. Vox’s Ian Millhiser wrote, “Every public school would have to provide advance notice to any parent about any lesson that might offend that parent’s religious views.”

Mr. Wagner says the opt-out request focuses on the “ahistorical, ideological instruction, indoctrination about sexuality and gender that’s the focus of these parents’ objection.” He also reiterated that the school board initially offered the opt-out policy.