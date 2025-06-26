Supreme Court Says States Can Block Medicaid Funding to Planned Parenthood

The decision could cut off a major source of money for the abortion provider.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court is allowing states to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, a decision that could dry up one of the organization’s major sources of money.

While the immediate impact of the decision in Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic is limited to South Carolina, other states could move to block people with Medicaid coverage at Planned Parenthood.

The case stems from a 2018 executive order issued by the governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, blocking facilities that perform abortions from receiving federal funds to provide services to Medicaid patients.

Federal law prohibits federal funds from being used to pay for abortions in most cases. However, conservative states say that federal funds should not go to Planned Parenthood for any of the other services it provides so long as it continues to offer abortion services.

Thursday’s ruling says the Medicaid statute does not give patients the ability to sue to enforce their right to choose who their provider is.

The Medicaid Act states that patients can receive health care from “any institution, agency, community pharmacy, or person, qualified to perform the service or services required.”

Justice Neil Gorsuch delivered the majority opinion. He says that Medicaid law doesn’t include a “clear and unambiguous notice of an individually enforceable right.”

“Today, the Supreme Court once again sided with politicians who believe they know better than you, who want to block you from seeing your trusted health care provider and making your own health care decisions, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Alexis McGill Johnson says. “And the consequences are not theoretical in South Carolina or other states with hostile legislatures.”

The three liberal justices dissented. The majority’s decision will likely “result in tangible harm to real people,” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said in her dissent.

The American Public Health Association and other health groups have raised concerns about states being able to block Medicaid funds from going to Planned Parenthood as they note the organization offers other services besides abortions.