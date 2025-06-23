Supreme Court To Take Up Religious Rights Case Involving Rastafarian Inmate Who Had His Dreadlocks Forcibly Shaved Off

The justices will decide whether prison officials can face monetary damages for violating the religious beliefs of an inmate.

The Supreme Court is taking up a religious rights case involving a Rastafarian was restrained and forcibly shaved of his dreadlocks in a Louisiana prison. Damon Landor claims his religious beliefs were violated and state officials should pay damages.

Mr. Landor had not cut his hair in nearly two decades and it fell nearly to his knees when he was sentenced to serve five months in prison on a 2020 drug possession conviction. For the first four months of his sentence he was housed in facilities that allowed him to wear his hair long or to keep it under a “rastacap.”

That changed when Mr. Landor had three weeks left in his sentence. He was transferred to the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center. When he arrived, Mr. Landor explained to an intake guard “that he was a practicing Rastafarian and provided proof of past religious accommodations,” a brief filed with the Supreme Court states.

Damon Landor in happier times with his dreadlocks. He claims his religious beliefs were violated when they were cut off and state officials should pay damages. Via Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

The suit claims the guard summoned the warden, who “demanded Landor hand over documentation from his sentencing judge that corroborated his religious beliefs.”

When Mr. Landor said that he could contact his lawyer to get the paperwork, the warden allegedly replied with “too late for that” and ordered guards to move Mr. Landor to another room. He was handcuffed to a chair and held down by two guards while another shaved his head to the scalp.

Upon his release, Mr. Landor sued the warden, the head of the Louisiana corrections department and the guards for religious abuse, citing the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Person Act, which allows for religious exemptions for certain prison grooming rules.

A district court granted a motion to dismiss the case saying the law does not provide an avenue to seek damages against individual state officials. An appeals court affirmed the decision.

Mr. Landor’s lawyers claim that if prison officials can’t be held monetarily liable for wrongdoing then there is no incentive for them to follow the law. Several religious groups, including the Christian Legal Society and Agudath Israel of America filed amici curiae briefs in support of Mr. Landor’s case. The Trump administration also filed a brief in support of Mr. Landor’s case.

In a brief opposing the suit, Louisiana Attorney General Elizabeth Murrill says Mr. Landor the state has already amended its prison grooming policy to ensure that something similar will not happen again. Ms. Murrill also warns that staffing shortages in state prisons will only grow worse if current staff and potential job applicants learn that they can be personally liable for money damages.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case in its next term that gets underway in October.