Survey Suggests Half of Americans Would Replace Both Trump And Biden If Given The Chance

A new survey from Pew Research released Wednesday found that over half of voters would replace both President Biden and President Trump as the party’s respective nominees in 2024 if given the chance.

The Pew survey asked registered voters whether they would support either Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden in 2024 and about some of their concerns about the candidates. In the horserace, 49 percent of respondents preferred Mr. Trump while 48 percent preferred Mr. Biden.

Most voters, however, said they have major reservations about both candidates, with 65 percent saying that they had little or no confidence that Mr. Biden had the physical capacity to act as president and 59 percent saying that they did not trust Mr. Trump to act ethically as president.

A plurality of voters, 45 percent, also said that they think Mr. Trump broke the law in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Just 23 percent say Mr. Trump did nothing wrong, and 15 percent said he acted unethically but did not break the law. Just 9 percent of Republicans report thinking that Mr. Trump broke the law.

A near majority — 49 percent — of voters also said that they would choose to replace both candidates with someone else if they had the ability, including 35 percent of supporters of Mr. Trump and 62 percent of supporters of Mr. Biden. Young voters were most likely to express this view, with 66 percent of voters under 30 saying they would replace both candidates.