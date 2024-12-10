Suspected Killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Shouts Defiantly While Entering Courthouse for Extradition Hearing

Lawyers for the accused executioner are challenging his return to New York.

A defiant Luigi Mangione tried to twist away from police officers as he shouted to a scrum of reporters standing outside Pennsylvania’s Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday ahead of an extradition hearing.

“It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and lived experience,” he shouted as he was subdued by officers and forced indoors. It was not immediately clear what he was referencing.

Wearing an orange Department of Corrections jumpsuit and handcuffed to a police duty belt, Mr. Mangione returned to court a day after being arrested at a McDonald’s at Altoona, Pennsylvania, where a customer recognized him and notified an employee. At Tuesday’s hearing, attorneys for the man suspected of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson said he planned to fight the extradition to New York, where he faces multiple charges.

“My client will not waive extradition today,” his lawyer, Thomas Dickey, said, adding that Mr. Mangione is seeking a hearing on the matter.

Mr. Mangione mostly stared straight ahead during the hearing, except for occasionally looking over paperwork, according to the Associated Press. He also rocked back and forth in his chair and occasionally glanced over the court gallery. At one point, he began to weigh in on a discussion in the courtroom but was quickly silenced by his attorney.

Mr. Mangione, who was denied bail during an arraignment hearing on Monday, will remain at a correctional facility in nearby Huntingdon County until proper paperwork is filed, Fox News reported. New York officials want to charge him with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.

He will have 14 days to challenge the denial of bail. New York prosecutors have a month to seek a governor’s warrant.