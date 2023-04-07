Swimmer Riley Gaines, Advocate Against Transgender Competitors, Assaulted at California Campus Speech

In a video posted online, Gaines can be seen fleeing a classroom with police by her side as a large group of transgender activists chase her down a hallway.

A young woman who advocates for keeping biological males out of women’s sports has been assaulted during an appearance at a California university.

A former 12-time All American swimmer, Riley Gaines, traveled to San Francisco State University on Thursday to speak to a local Turning Point USA chapter about the necessity of keeping women safe in their own athletic spaces.

In a video posted online, Ms. Gaines can be seen fleeing a classroom with police by her side as a large group of transgender activists chase her down a hallway.

“The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU,” Ms. Gaines wrote on Twitter. “I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.”

In another video, Ms. Gaines can be seen rushing down a hallway as she is protected by two law enforcement officers, who then unlock a door and barricade her inside. Dozens of protesters remained outside of the room where Ms. Gaines was held, demanding payment in exchange for her safe passage from campus. She was locked inside for three hours before she was able to leave.

Ms. Gaines’s husband, Louis Barker, told Fox News that he was frustrated police could not protect his wife. “She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress,” Mr. Barker said. “I was shaking. It made me that mad. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it. She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress.”

Since graduating from college last year, Ms. Gaines has become an outspoken advocate for keeping biological men out of women’s sports. She campaigned alongside a Georgia U.S. Senate candidate, Herschel Walker, ahead of last year’s midterm elections.

In an advertisement where she is seen sitting beside Mr. Walker, Ms. Gaines recalls how college sports associations showed little regard for the biologically female athletes who worked “so hard” to get the recognition they deserved.

“My senior year, I was forced to compete against a biological male,” Ms. Gaines says in the advertisement, referring to the University of Pennsylvania swimmer, Lia Thomas, who is transgender and won the 2022 women’s NCAA swimming championship.

“A man won the swimming title that belonged to a woman,” Ms. Gaines says.