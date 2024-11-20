In a groundbreaking art project titled “Deus ex machina,” a church in Switzerland has introduced an AI-powered Jesus hologram to interact with worshipers — and even take confession.

The innovative installation at St Peter’s Church in Lucerne allows visitors to voice their concerns and receive responses from a digitally-rendered face of Jesus Christ.

The AI Jesus, developed by computer scientists and theologians from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, is capable of speaking 100 languages to accommodate Lucerne’s diverse tourist population. The system is trained on the New Testament and other religious information found online, providing it with a strong understanding of scripture and religious debates.

Upon entering the confessional booth, visitors are greeted by AI Jesus, who advises them not to disclose personal information and to use the service at their own risk. The AI animates a face that responds to questions with computer-generated speech, offering spiritual advice and insights. Many visitors report having a “spiritual” experience, the Daily Mail reports.

AI Jesus showed that it can handle sticky theological issues. In a blog post from Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, one AI Jesus visitor asked: “how do I support, from a Christian perspective, an elderly, sick person who has decided on assisted suicide?”

AI Jesus replied: “Perhaps you could ask your loved one the following questions: What does your faith mean to you in this difficult time? Is there anything else in life that could bring you peace or joy? How can I support you and give you comfort?” the Mail reported.