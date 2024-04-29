Taylor Swift Flew the Equivalent of Seven Times Around the World in the Past Year — and She’s Not the Only Celebrity Jet-Setter

A detailed investigation into the private jet usage of pop icon Taylor Swift has surfaced, revealing the singer flew more than 178,000 miles in the past year, a figure that surpasses the circumference of the earth seven times.

The extensive air travel has resulted in approximately 1,200 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, raising questions about the environmental impact of celebrity travel habits.

A 21-year-old computer science student at the University of Central Florida, Jack Sweeney, has been meticulously tracking Ms. Swift’s flights using publicly accessible data. Mr. Sweeney’s research, which was originally shared in a video on YouTube, highlights the frequency and extent of Ms. Swift’s travel aboard her personal aircraft.

An interesting finding in Mr. Sweeney’s reporting is that Ms. Swift didn’t even make the Top Ten. “There’s so many people, it’s not really a competition for who’s the biggest polluter,” Mr. Sweeney tells the Sun. “The one jet [of Ms. Swift’s] that is used is maybe every couple of weeks now just between Tennessee and California. Since this new year, she’s not always used the jet for tour dates.”

The top ten were: Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Bill Gates, Steven Spielberg, Tyler Perry, Leonard Blavatnik, Kylie Jenner, and Celine Dion.

Mr. Sweeney’s endeavor to publicize the information has not been without debate. In December, he received a cease-and-desist letter from Ms. Swift’s legal team, accusing him of engaging in behaviors akin to stalking. The letter emphasized the severe personal safety concerns Ms. Swift faces due to past experiences with stalkers.

“While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client,” the letter read. “Ms. Swift has dealt with stalkers and other individuals who wish her harm since she was a teenager… the reality has forced our Client to live her life in a constant state of fear for her personal safety.”