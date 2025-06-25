Tennessee Bishops Criticize Trump Administration for Deporting Migrants Who Are Not Charged With ‘Serious Crimes’

The bishops say immigrants are ‘a cherished gift to the world’ and vowed that the church will ‘continue to advocate for the dignity and just treatment of all migrants.’

Tennessee faith leaders are criticizing a recent immigration enforcement operation around Nashville that they say targeted migrants without “serious” criminal backgrounds.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement touted an operation in May that it said led to the arrest of 196 individuals. The operation was quickly criticized by local political leaders. Multiple reports said that the raids and concerns of being swept up in the operation forced many restaurants to close their kitchens as their workers declined to show up for their shifts.

In a recent statement, the Tennessee Catholic Conference said that efforts to “address migrants involved with criminal gangs, human trafficking, and drug dealing are greatly appreciated.” It also states that the “period of intensive enforcement has subsided,” but that immigration enforcement “may remain a focus.”

The bishops said that during the May enforcement operation around Nashville, ICE said that of the 196 individuals arrested, 95 had prior convictions or pending criminal charges. Officials also said 31 had been previously deported.

“Doing the math on the numbers presented in the ICE release, perhaps as many as 100 of those detained, while undocumented, apparently had no previous criminal isssues,” the bishops said. “That brings into question whether the enforcement activity was principally targeted at those who should have no place in our communities because of their own illegal activity.”

The conference said immigrants are “a cherished gift to the world” and vowed that the church will “continue to advocate for the dignity and just treatment of all migrants.”

“We affirm both the right of individuals to migrate in order to support themselves and their families, and the right of nations to regulate their borders and establish migration priorities,” the conference said.

However, the bishops said they are “particularly concerned by reports that recent enforcement efforts in the Nashville area have extended beyond individuals charged with serious crimes or those subject to final deportation orders.”

The faith leaders said that the “current climate” is contributing to a fear that migrants will be detained while attending Mass. The Diocese of Nashville reported that attendance at services fell by 50 percent on the Sunday after the May operation.

In light of the increased border security, the bishops said it is “essential that efforts to address decades-long shortcomings in immigration enforcement respect due process and the dignity of every person.”

The Tennessee Catholic Conference’s statement comes as churches are facing a dilemma over how to respond to the Trump administration’s deportation operation while fulfilling their mandate to support vulnerable individuals.

In February, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops sued the Trump administration over its decision to cut off funding for refugee resettlement. Republicans at Washington have sought to crack down on charities run by nonprofits and churches that have been accused of helping migrants who are in the country. The conservative outlet City Journal reports that Catholic organizations have been the “leading recipients” of federal funding for refugee resettlement. In 2023, $10 billion was allocated to helping refugees.

A federal judge rejected the conference’s request to restore its funding, and the bishops are appealing the ruling.