Tension at CBS News as ‘60 Minutes’ Expected To Air Another Anti-Trump Attack Story as Paramount Seeks To Settle His $20 Billion Lawsuit

CBS News’ “60 Minutes” and the network’s parent company, Paramount, could be on a collision course as the embattled news magazine program’s season comes to a close and as talks to settle President Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit stemming from the editing of Vice President Harris’ interview could wrap up in a matter of days, which could require an apology.

The reportedly looming settlement could test the bounds of Paramount executives’ willingness to grant “60 Minutes” editorial independence.”

Internal dissent at CBS News regarding the idea of a settlement with Mr. Trump, along with allegations of an anti-Israel bias in its coverage, have contributed to a situation where executives at Paramount appear deeply concerned about the conduct of the “60 Minutes” team, but hesitant to overtly crackdown, even as the producers are segment after segment attacking Mr. Trump. The show’s staff appears determined to finish out the season, making its displeasure with the administration and corporate bosses well known before it goes on break and airs re-runs until September. After the show’s executive producer, Bill Owens, announced his resignation, journalist Scott Pelley issued a rare public rebuke of Paramount on air. According to the Breaker, the “60 Minutes” team will likely make its displeasure known, on the air, if the network settles Mr. Trump’s settlement before the end of its season.

There is literally a stopwatch clicking away in the contretemps. When the “60 Minutes” season ends, the producers will lose the giant megaphone they could use to attack their parent company.

Including this Sunday, the show has three episodes left before CBS News airs re-runs until September. The co-founder of Breaker, Lachlan Cartwright, said on a recent episode of his podcast that if the settlement is approved by the end of the season, “there will be some kind of public-facing statement [on ‘60 Minutes’]…they will make it very public their feelings about this settlement.”

The team at “60 Minutes,” which has traditionally enjoyed an unusual amount of independence for a TV news program, has been consistently running stories critical of the Trump administration in spite of – or perhaps because of – the president’s legal battle with CBS and reported pressure from the matriarch of the family that owns Paramount, Shari Redstone, to limit critical coverage as the Federal Communications Commission reviews the planned merger of Paramount and Skydance Media.

“60 Minutes” recently aired negative segments about Mr. Trump’s slashing of the budget for USAID, his designs upon Greenland, and cuts to the NIH. The program is reportedly planning another anti-Trump segment, this one on his battle with corporate law firms who hired his opponents and performed pro bono work to undermine his policies, including his crackdown on the border.

A description of the segment reads, “On the campaign trail, President Trump vowed to wield the power of the presidency to go after his perceived enemies. Now in the White House, Trump is using executive orders to target some of the biggest law firms in the country that he accuses of ‘weaponizing’ the justice system against him.”

The timing comes at a critical moment for Paramount as it is in mediation talks with Mr. Trump to settle his $20 billion lawsuit stemming from an interview Vice President Harris gave to “60 Minutes” and its selective editing to remove what critics call a “word salad” answer to a question about Israel, thus making it sound more coherent.

Executives at Paramount have discussed and agreed upon the financial terms of a settlement, including a payment of up to $20 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. However, the paper notes the president is expected to seek “far more than $20 million.” During a Cabinet meeting in February, he told reporters he believes CBS should be forced to pay “a lot” as he said the interview could have cost him the 2024 election.

The legal battle has been ongoing since October, and the lawyers at CBS repeatedly sought to dismiss it. However, Ms. Redstone and other executives at Paramount believe that settling the lawsuit could lead the FCC to approve the Skydance deal – the Trump-appointed chairman of the FCC, Brendan Carr, has said the “60 Minutes” interview could factor into the review process.

Executives at Paramount have reportedly fretted that a settlement could be perceived as a bribe. One way to avoid the optics of a bribe is to issue an apology for the editing. CBS News and “60 Minutes” have previously issued apologies for stories that turned out to be false. In 2004, the program issued an apology after it aired a story that called into question President Bush’s National Guard Service in the midst of his re-election bid. Anchor Dan Rather was forced to apologize and sidelined after the report.

This time is different as the CEO of CBS News and Stations, Wendy McMahon, and the outgoing executive producer of “60 Minutes,” Bill Owens, believe the editing of the Harris interview is fine. The duo has also reportedly stated that an apology is a “red line” they will not cross, according to the liberal journalist Oliver Darcy.

Ms. Redstone, a staunch supporter of Israel, has reportedly been trying to exert more control over “60 Minutes” since January when the program aired what the American Jewish Committee called a “shockingly one-sided” report about Israel’s war against Hamas. After the segment, Ms. Redstone reportedly pushed Ms. McMahon to fire Mr. Owens. Instead, CBS News announced that a rival of Mr. Owens, Susan Zirinsky, would oversee standards at the network, specifically for Middle East coverage.

Besides her frustration with CBS News’ coverage of Israel, Ms. Redstone has been concerned that its anti-Trump coverage could hinder the approval process for the Skydance deal. Puck’s Dylan Beyers reported this week that she inquired about whether “60 Minutes” could hold off on stories about the Trump administration until after the deal is approved.

Liberal journalists have harshly criticized Ms. Redstone for her reported meddling, suggesting she is undermining the network’s journalism and independence to ensure the Skydance deal goes through and she receives a windfall. Mr. Byers also notes that the Skydance deal would provide a much-needed infusion of cash to Paramount, one of the remaining major studios in Hollywood, and help keep the company intact, thus avoiding layoffs.

Amid the attempts to put some limits on “60 Minutes,” Mr. Owens announced his resignation, complaining that he had lost the ability to “make independent decisions based on what was right for ‘60 Minutes.’” Mr. Pelley concluded Sunday’s episode by addressing Mr. Owens’ departure in a stunning rebuke of Paramount.

So far, Ms. McMahon and the CEO of CBS and co-executive of Paramount, George Cheeks, appear willing to let the “60 Minutes” team operate independently, even if it results in the news personalities publicly criticizing their bosses. Mr. Darcy reports that Ms. McMahon and Mr. Cheeks knew Mr. Pelley planned to address the executive producer’s departure but chose not to intervene to stop it.

A veteran media reporter, Matthew Belloni, predicted on a recent episode of his podcast “The Town,” that a settlement agreement could require CBS News to issue an apology, which he said could drive executives “crazy” and lead Ms. McMahon to resign. Whether or not she resigns, Mr. Belloni’s colleague reports that the executives at Skydance are prepared to fire her after the deal closes.

If a settlement is reached in Mr. Trump’s lawsuit that requires an apology, it could be the breaking point in the battle between Paramount executives and the “60 Minutes” staff that could potentially lead executives to fire Ms. McMahon and others who resist the directive to apologize.

While Paramount executives might be willing to tolerate Mr. Pelley’s criticism, it remains to be seen whether their patience would extend far enough to let “60 Minutes” air criticism of a settlement of Mr. Trump’s lawsuit.

Representatives for Paramount and CBS News did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment by the time of publication.