Tensions Resurface as Elon Musk Demands Release of Epstein Files Amid Feud With Trump

Amid an ongoing feud, the billionaire has returned to connecting the president to the convicted pedophile.

Elon Musk has reignited his demand for the unredacted release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, adding a new dimension to his ongoing public feud with President Trump over the president’s contentious “Big Beautiful Bill.”

The world’s richest man voiced his support for the files’ release on Thursday morning, replying “yes” to conservative activist Scott Presler’s social media post that said “Release the unredacted Epstein files.” Mr. Presler’s post coincided with House lawmakers moving toward passage of Mr. Trump’s high-stakes spending bill.

Mr. Musk has previously declared that Mr. Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files, adding that that’s the reason the Department of Justice has not released them. “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” he wrote on X last month. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” He later deleted the posts.

Shortly after publicly apologizing for his previous attacks on Mr. Trump, which he admitted “went too far,” Mr. Musk seemed ready to move on from their feud. However, tensions have resurfaced amid debates over Mr. Trump’s spending bill, which Mr. Musk categorically opposes, citing concerns about swelling deficits.

In the latest clash, Mr. Musk returned to rhetoric linking Mr. Trump to Mr. Epstein. While the two were once known associates, there is no evidence supporting allegations that Mr. Trump was involved in or aware of Mr. Epstein’s crimes. The pair reportedly had a falling-out in 2004 over a Florida real estate dispute.

Mr. Trump has dismissed Mr. Musk’s accusations as “old news,” noting that Mr. Epstein’s lawyer, David Schoen, previously confirmed that Mr. Epstein had “no information to hurt President Trump.”

The feud has escalated to political threats. Mr. Trump has threatened to investigate Mr. Musk’s government subsidies received by his businesses. Meanwhile, Mr. Musk has criticized the president’s supporters in Congress and floated the idea of forming a third political party if the bill passes. Mr. Musk also warned lawmakers who support the Big Beautiful Bill, saying they “will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

The Justice Department has committed to releasing files related to Mr. Epstein, though only previously leaked materials have been made public so far. A few months ago, Attorney General Bondi said the FBI is examining tens of thousands of videos, but since then there has been no release of more information.

During a February interview with Fox News, Ms. Bondi also implied the existence of an alleged “client list” tied to Mr. Epstein, claiming it was “sitting on her desk.” The Department of Justice later distributed declassified binders to conservative influencers, suggesting the material Ms. Bondi referred to was already public and that no “client list” had been discovered. The binders turned out to be duds.

In April, she told reporters at the White House, “There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn,” implying the FBI was reviewing the materials. FBI officials have not corroborated Ms. Bondi’s claims.

FBI Director Patel, speaking on a podcast with Joe Rogan last month, contradicted Ms. Bondi’s allegations. “If there was a video of some guy, or gal, committing felonies on an island, and I’m in charge, don’t you think you’d see it?” Mr. Patel said. “We’re giving you everything we have.”