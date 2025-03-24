Tesla Dealership at Austin Targeted with Explosive Devices Amid Growing Wave of Violent Protests Against the Company

Multiple explosive devices were found at a Tesla dealership at Austin, Texas, on Monday morning in the latest incident of violent revolt against the EV manufacturer over Elon Musk’s role in the Trump Administration.

Officers with the Austin Police Department responded to a call from a showroom in the northwest section of the city just after eight a.m. Upon their arrival, they discovered multiple suspicious devices, according to a report from Fox 7 Austin.

The bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate and determined to be incendiary devices before they were removed from the scene without incident.

The discovery comes just days after Attorney General Bondi placed criminal charges against three individuals related to a recent string of fire bombings at other Tesla dealerships and charging stations across the country.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Ms. Bondi said in a statement. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

Tesla sales have skidded off the road recently, with the company’s stock down nearly 40 percent. While serving as a close senior advisor to the White House, Mr. Musk has been getting public support from the Trump administration, including the President himself.

As the attacks and protests against the EV giant began weeks ago, Mr. Trump had set up the front of the White House to display multiple Tesla models during a press event and touted Tesla as a great company. He even went so far as to purchase three of the cars himself.

During the event, he said attacks on dealerships would be considered domestic terrorism.

“I will do that. I’ll do it,” Mr. Trump told a reporter after being asked about the Justice Department doing something to add terrorism charges.

“When you do that, those people are gonna go through a big problem when we catch them.”