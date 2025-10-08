Attorney General Paxton of Texas Launching Undercover Crackdown on ‘Leftist Terror Cells’

Texas is planning to go after what Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling “leftist terror cells” by having investigators go undercover to infiltrate various Antifa and even transgender groups within the state.

Mr. Paxton evoked the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk to justify the latest law-enforcement initiative to go after “various groups with left-wing political violence known to be operating in Texas” in a formal announcement released Tuesday.

“Leftist political terrorism is a clear and present danger. Corrupted ideologies like transgenderism and Antifa are a cancer on our culture and have unleashed their deranged and drugged-up foot soldiers on the American people,” he said in a statement. “The martyrdom of Charlie Kirk marks a turning point in America. There can be no compromise with those who want us dead.”

Mr. Paxton says that he is directing his office to “identify, investigate, and infiltrate” what he says are terror cells.



“You cannot hide, you cannot escape, and justice is coming,” he said.

Paxton’s remarks come after President Trump branded Antifa a domestic terrorist organization, ordering federal agencies to crack down on and dismantle any unlawful operations.

In addition to referencing Mr. Kirk’s killing in a politically motivated act by someone with a “radical transgender movement,” Mr. Paxton accused “armed left-wing militants” for a July 4 assault on a Texas immigration detention facility which resulted in a police officer being wounded by gunfire to the neck.

The attackers, wearing black tactical gear, fired shots outside the Prairieland Detention Center at Alvarado. Authorities have filed charges against at least 11 individuals related to the incident.

He also referred to the recent mass shooting at an ICE facility at Dallas where Joshua Jahn perched on a nearby rooftop and opened fire. All three victims were ICE detainees but it was not immediately clear if they were the intended targets. Jahn opened fire without targeting specific individuals at the ICE facility and at a transport vehicle in the secure entrance area where the shooting occurred.