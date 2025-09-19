Texas A&M President Steps Down in Face of Backlash Over Gender Identity Teachings

In a viral video promoted by a state legislator, a student accused a professor of teaching ‘illegal’ content on gender and sexuality topics.

The president of Texas A&M University is out of his job as of Friday amid controversy over a discussion of gender identity during a course on children’s literature.

President Mark A. Welsh’s resignation follows a Board of Regents meeting on Thursday evening that ran for nearly two hours. At issue was Mr. Welsh’s response to a viral video showing a student at the university confronting a professor over the teaching of gender-related content.

The meeting ended without a decision regarding Mr. Welsh’s tenure but the university subsequently announced he had decided to step down.

Mr. Welsh, a retired four-star general who served as chief of staff of the Air Force from 2012 to 2016, “is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication,” Chancellor Glenn Hegar said in a statement.

“We are grateful for his service and contributions. At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead.”

The footage and accompanying audio of the confrontation between an unidentified student and Professor Melissa McCoul began spreading across the internet on September 8, when a Republican state representative, Brian Harrison, posted it to X.

In the video, the student is heard challenging the legality of teaching gender and sexuality topics, citing their religious beliefs and an executive order from President Trump.

Ms. McCoul is heard telling the student that she is within her legal rights. “You are under a misconception that what I am saying is illegal,” the professor says. “If you are uncomfortable in this class, you do have the right to leave.”

Mr. Welsh terminated Ms. McCoul last week, saying her teaching deviated from the approved course content, but only after coming under pressure from state authorities. The dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Mark Zoran, was also dismissed.

Mr. Harrison, who had pressed persistently for others to complain about the actions of Mr. Welsh and Ms. McCoul, claimed credit for the firings.

“I can guarantee you, if I had done what every one of my critics was trying to get me to do, Welsh would still be the president today, McCoul would still be a professor and the dean and the department head would still have their administrative duties,” Mr. Harrison said to The Texas Tribune.

“Instead, in a week, you’ve seen everything I’ve caused in one week by doing it the way that I firmly believe Texans want.”

Mr. Welsh had come under fire even before the viral video surfaced. Governor Greg Abbott sought to fire him in January, after the university’s business school announced plans to send advanced Ph.D. students and faculty to a conference focused on recruiting Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous graduate students.

Following the governor’s threats, Mr. Welsh announced that the university would withdraw entirely from the conference.

While Mr. Abbott does not have the authority to fire university presidents, he is able to appoint members of the school’s Board of Regents who can make the decision to terminate.

While criticized by state officials for being too slow to dismiss Ms. McCoul and remove the dean, some in the Texas academic community objected to his acting at all.

A Texas A&M University professor who serves as vice president for the American Association of University Professors’ Texas Conference East Region, Leonard Bright, told The Texas Tribune that Mr. Welsh should have resisted the external pressure.

“He would have had so much respect in the academic community, and that would have sent, potentially, a message down throughout the nation that we have to stand up for these values,” he said.

“But his sort of flip-flopping on that really damaged that, and I personally hope that someone in the system [has] more of the courage to politely and respectively tell our legislative leaders that what you’re asking for we cannot do.”