Texas Judge Halts Fundraising Effort in Support of Democratic Lawmakers Who Fled the State

Texas lawmakers who have fled the state to prevent the state legislature from voting on a redistricting map will have to find new funding for their excursion now that a district judge has issued a temporary restraining order against one chief money source.

The Friday ruling by Tarrant County District Judge Megan Fahey prohibits former gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s political group, Powered by People, from raising funds to support Democratic lawmakers who left the state to block the redistricting efforts.

Texas’ attorney general, Ken Paxton, initiated the lawsuit alleging that Powered by People engaged in deceptive fundraising practices to cover expenses for the Democratic lawmakers, who relocated to Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York to deny Republican lawmakers a quorum. Mr. Paxton argued that the group’s activities included raising funds for travel, accommodations, and dining, which he claimed violated Texas state laws.

“The Beto Bribe buyouts that were bankrolling the runaway Democrats have been officially stopped,” Mr. Paxton said in a statement. “Today, I stopped his deceptive financial influence scheme that attempted to deceive donors and subvert our constitutional process. They told me to ‘come and take it,’ so I did.”

Judge Fahey, appointed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in 2019, sided with Mr. Paxton in her ruling, which bars Mr. O’Rourke’s group from financially supporting the lawmakers for 14 days. “The group’s fundraising efforts are unlawful and harm Texas consumers,” she said, emphasizing that the injunction serves the public interest.

Mr. O’Rourke pushed back, calling the lawsuit an attempt to stifle his organization’s efforts and silence opposition during a critical time. “He wants to stop us from fighting Trump’s attempt to steal the five congressional seats he needs to hang on to power. But I’m not going anywhere,” Mr. O’Rourke wrote on X.

Powered by People has been one of the key backers of the wayward Democrats. Though the group has not disclosed the total amount of financial support provided, its spokesman has said that the PAC supplied the Democratic Caucus with the funds needed to cover up-front costs. Mr. O’Rourke himself has hosted events in several states to rally support for the Texas Democrats and encourage further donations.

Earlier this week, Mr. Paxton launched an investigation into Mr. O’Rourke’s organization, including “potentially operating an illegal financial influence scheme to bribe runaway Democrats who fled Texas to break quorum. “

“Any Democrat coward breaking the law by taking a Beto Bribe will be held accountable,” Mr. Paxton said in a statement. “Texas cannot be bought. I look forward to thoroughly reviewing all of the documents and communications obtained throughout this investigation. These jet-setting runaways have already lost public trust by abandoning our state, and Texans deserve to know if they received illegal bribes to do it.”

Mr. O’Rourke filed a counter-lawsuit Friday in an El Paso district court, accusing Mr. Paxton of abusing his position. He characterized the case as a politically motivated attack. “Paxton is trying to shut down Powered by People because our volunteers fight for voting rights and free elections,” Mr. O’Rourke said. “This threatens the grip Paxton, Trump, and Abbott have on power in Texas.”