Texas Picks a Beef With New York, Pushing To Rename Popular Prime Cut of Steak

‘Just because a New York restaurant named Texas beef a New York Strip in the 19th century doesn’t mean we need to keep doing that,’ Texas’ Lieutenant Governor said on X.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick appears to have a beef with the Empire State saying that the New York Strip should be renamed the Texas Strip.

In a post on social media, the politician announced that the Texas Senate will be filing a concurrent resolution to change the name of the prime cut of meat in the Lone Star State citing that it’s unfair that New York gets all the credit when his state leads the nation in beef with 12.2 million cattle.

“In a world filled with serious issues that we address every day at the Texas Capitol, this simple resolution will help better market Texas beef. That’s good for the Texas cattle industry,” Mr. Patrick wrote on X, adding that the idea was sparked after a meeting with Texas Cattle Feeders and Raisers after he asked them what their favorite cut of steak was.

“I asked why we didn’t call it a ‘Texas Strip’ because New York has mostly dairy cows,” he said. “Just because a New York restaurant named Texas beef a New York Strip in the 19th century doesn’t mean we need to keep doing that.”

The New York Strip was first given its namesake in the 19th Century when the cut, which comes from the short loin of the cow, became a popular selling item at Manhattan institution Delmonico’s.

“Liberal New York shouldn’t get the credit for our hard-working ranchers. We promote the Texas brand on everything made or grown in Texas because it benefits our economy and jobs,” Lt. Gov. Patrick said.

The lawmaker has also called upon restaurants and grocery stores in the Lone Star State to start calling the cut of meat as a “Texas Strip.”