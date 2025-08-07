The New York Sun

Texas Senator Says FBI Will Support Efforts To Round Up Fugitive Democrats Who Fled State To Halt Redistricting

‘The lawmakers are potentially acting in violation of the law, and the FBI’s assistance could be crucial in ensuring accountability,’ the Texas Republican says.

AP/Patrick Semansky
Senator Cornyn on Capitol Hill June 9, 2022. AP/Patrick Semansky
FBI Director Kash Patel will provide federal assistance to help state and local law enforcement locate Texas House Democrats who fled the state to halt a Republican-led redistricting effort, a Republican senator says.

The departure of the lawmakers has prevented the Texas House from achieving a quorum, effectively stalling the legislation.

“I am proud to announce that Director Kash Patel has approved my request for the FBI to assist state and local law enforcement in locating runaway Texas House Democrats,” Senator Cornyn said Thursday in an official statement. 

Mr. Cornyn expressed gratitude toward both Mr. Patel and President Trump for “swiftly acting on my call for the federal government to hold these supposed lawmakers accountable for fleeing Texas.”

The senator also shared the update on the social platform X earlier Thursday, noting that Mr. Patel had responded positively to his request. “Thank you Director Patel for your swift response & action!” Mr. Cornyn posted.

The Texas Republican initially requested FBI involvement in an August 5 letter to Mr. Patel, urging the bureau to assist Texas law enforcement in locating the lawmakers, whom he alleges may be violating state and federal laws by fleeing Texas during a special legislative session. 

“I am concerned that legislators who solicited or accepted funds to aid in their efforts to avoid their legislative duties may be guilty of bribery or other public corruption offenses,” Mr. Cornyn said in his statement.

The lawmakers’ departure is a strategy to block the redistricting legislation by denying the GOP majority the quorum necessary for a vote. Mr. Cornyn argued that the matter is time-sensitive, with the legislature’s special session allowing only two weeks to redraw Texas’ congressional map.

The senator emphasized that the FBI has the necessary tools to assist in cases where parties cross state lines, adding, “The lawmakers are potentially acting in violation of the law, and the FBI’s assistance could be crucial in ensuring accountability.”

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

