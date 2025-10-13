‘Thank You, Thank You, Thank You!’ Former Hostages Rejoice at Emotional Reunions With Families in Israel

The Hostages Families Forum expresses outrage over the delay of the return of bodies of dead hostages promised by Hamas.

Israeli families were having emotional reunions with the 20 living hostages as they were returned to Israel by Hamas after more than two years in captivity, but outrage is building over a delay in the release of 28 dead hostages whose remains were also supposed to be returned on Monday.

Several videos are being shared showing elated families crying while reuniting. One clip of poignant reunion footage shows Matan Zanguker receiving a long embrace from his overcome mother.

Mr. Zanguker had spoken to his mother via video chat shortly before his release. “Hi, mom. I’m free,” he said. Like his fellow captives, Mr. Zangauker had been held for 738 days after being kidnapped in the October 7, 2023, attacks.

Rivka Bohbot, the wife of Elkana Bohbot, released a statement after their reunion. “Thank you to everyone who supported us, fought for us, embraced us, and helped,” Ms. Bohbot said, adding that Mr. Bohbot would finally come home to their five-year-old son. “I can’t believe we’re a family of three again. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Evyatar David was reunited with his parents Avishai and Galia. “From the first moment, we knew he would return, and here, after two years of suffering, he is here,” the family said in a statement. “Now a new journey of healing will begin for Evyatar and for us.”

The wheelchair-bound father of another hostage made good on his promise to stand to greet his son. Tal Kupershtein, who had been in physical therapy for months to make the moment happen, was helped up from his wheelchair to hug his son, Bar, upon his return.

“We have been kept alive, sustained, and brought to this time! Our Bar is home,” the Kupershtein family said in a statement.

Thousands of people filled Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square overnight to watch the timed hostage release. Cheers went up as the images of the first freed hostages were shown on the screen.

Residents of the Kiryat Arba settlement in the West Bank erupted and hugged as Mr. Mor was confirmed to be released. He grew up in the settlement. The Israel Defense Forces later released a video of the moment Mr. Mor reunited with his parents.

The former hostages were first checked out at an Israeli military base before being flown to hospitals in central Israel for the reunions.

President Trump visited Tel Aviv on Monday to celebrate the hostages’ release. “The long and painful nightmare is finally over,” Mr. Trump told the Knesset, or Parliament.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Mr. Trump’s “indispensable help” brought the hostages home. “Thank you for paving a path to peace,” Mr. Netanyahu told Mr. Trump.

But families of 28 dead hostages in Gaza are still awaiting their recovery as Hamas said it would turn over just four of the bodies on Monday.

The Hostages Families Forum was outraged over the delay and called for the immediate suspension of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

“Hamas’s violation of the agreement must be met with a very serious response from the government and the mediators,” the group said in a statement.

“We demand all 28 hostages back. We will not give up on anyone, until the last hostage is returned,” the statement continued.

The ordeal for the hostages began on October 7, 2023, as Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing 1,200 and taking another 251 hostage. Over a series of exchanges that began in November 2023, 142 hostages were freed while Israeli forces liberated others. In all, 75 hostages, including three accidentally killed by Israeli Defense Forces, died in the two-year span.

Mr. Trump arrived in Egypt for a summit on Gaza’s future after his visit to Israel. Mr. Netanyahu did not attend as leaders of Muslim nations objected to his presence.