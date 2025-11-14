The BBC, Almost a National Church, Is Falling Down Around Those Forces of Woke Who Captured It

For some years now, ever since the British Broadcasting Corporation was captured by the forces of Woke around 2020, the public has been in an abusive relationship with their state broadcaster. As in many such relationships, they take our money, tell us how stupid we are, and suggest that, if they weren’t there, our lives would be barely worth living.

It’s been gaslighting on a grand scale. Thanks, though, to the unlikely force of nature that is President Trump, this prime example of coercive control may be about to end. Never mind that the BBC has traditionally been held in such high esteem that it’s become almost what we have instead of a national church. Like many religious institutions, it is rotten to the core.

They were hiding in plain sight all these years, almost appearing to taunt us dumb masses of forced-licence-fee-payers stumping up around £3 billion per year. The pedophiles and rapists who were “the Talent” were thus protected at all costs. The war against women played out in the fanatical support for the trans cause, to the degree that a convicted rapist was referred to as “she.”

The poisonous antisemitism which led to a long line of grotesque actions, from the misreporting that Jewish children were attacked in London because they were verbally abusing Muslims to the documentary in which the child narrator transpired to be the son of a Hamas operative. There was the amping up of hatred towards Israel, seen most grotesquely in its overheated reports from Gaza.

This was especially during live reporting of the bombing of a hospital in Gaza City, blamed on Israel but in actuality caused by a Hamas “misfire.” And then, apparently high on their own supply, they went a bridge too far, by splicing together a speech by Mr. Trump which made it appear that on January 6, 2021, he was exhorting his supporters to violence.

To diss such a volatile man was an act of crazy overconfidence; the fallout has been fast and dramatic, with the resignation of both the director general and BBC News chief executive and the threat of being sued for $1 billion by the president.

In 2017, a statue of George Orwell was unveiled in the piazza of the BBC’s new Broadcasting House. Although Orwell worked for the BBC during the Second World War, he said afterwards that it had been a waste of time and that the institution was “something halfway between a girls’ school and a lunatic asylum.”

It was Orwell who said “During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act.” So we can only imagine what he’d have made of female penises. In any event, somewhere between then and now, the BBC stopped seeing its function as impartially informing the public of current affairs — a public who were fellow adults and citizens and worthy of a normal level of respect — and started seeing it as lecturing us, pushing their idea of how the world should be onto us, who were the heroes (Hamas, drag queens) and the villains (Israel, Trump.)

An extremely large number of BBC employees forgot they were public servants and saw themselves instead as the moral gatekeepers of the British public — “half devil and half child,” to quote Kipling on the Empire’s attitude to the surly natives. Now their day of reckoning has come, they will look in vain for support from their despised cash-cows.

“Nation Shall Speak Peace Unto Nation” was a motto adopted by the BBC in 1927 with reference to the ambition that broadcast media might foster understanding between countries; how ironic that it is now at the center of a storm caused by the deliberate stirring up of enmity towards the leader of the nation which is our greatest ally.

There it is, on the grand facade of Broadcasting House, on a coat of arms featuring a lion and a thunderbolt and two eagles — with bugles, no less; it’s a beautiful thing. If only those who now work there had looked up at it more often and not been so intent on carrying out the coercive control of their compatriots, the whole edifice might not now be falling down around them.