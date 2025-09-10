The Blotter: Tragedy in Dave & Buster’s Parking Lot as Woman Dies After Man ‘Doing Donuts’ Hits Her 

In this edition of the Blotter: The 21-year-old woman is dead after she was clipped by a car pulling street stunts

Since its inception in the 1830s, the Sun has chronicled crime in the mean streets of the City that Never Sleeps, and to this day, the police blotter – or its digital equivalent – offers fascinating snapshots into lives gone wrong in the myriad neighborhoods of the five boroughs. Our aim here is to chronicle the more curious criminal incidents across New York City that, with local news coverage in retreat, may not otherwise come under a spotlight.

Please remember when perusing this blotter that arrests do not constitute guilt, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty. Moreover, the reported items are merely a snapshot of a criminal matter– what is known at the time of publishing. In most cases, the persons arrested for breaking the law haven’t been convicted (yet). It’s also possible that the charges brought against them may be reduced or even withdrawn.

MANHATTAN

East Harlem: Shooter Loses Game of Hide-And-Seek to Eagle-Eyed Cops

He may need to work on his tradecraft.

An 18-year-old suspected gunslinger was caught after a ShotSpotter tracked several wayward rounds being fired around 108th Street and Third Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on June 15. The man, decked in all black and white sneakers, had an outstanding warrant for robbery dating back to March 27, court records show.

He was quickly pursued by responding officers.

One of them, according to the criminal complaint, spotted the suspect kneeled down next to a parked gray sedan and placed a gun underneath its left rear tire.

Cops recovered the piece (a 9mm pistol containing six rounds of .380 caliber ammunition in the magazine and one chambered round), the papers say. The accused suspect was slapped with several weapons possession charges.

BROOKLYN

East New York: Driver’s Donuts Turn Deadly at Dave & Buster’s Parking Lot

A woman sitting on a sidewalk outside a Dave & Buster’s parking lot breathed her last when a grandstanding motorist’s stunts caused him to lose control of the monster car and clip her.

The tragedy befalling the 21-year-old woman occurred on Gateway Drive at around 12:45 a.m. on July 13 started when the woman was struck by the driver’s white 2023 Genesis G80. Cops spoke to the driver and he allegedly admitted to “doing donuts” and that he “lost control” of the drifting ride — causing him to strike the onlooker, according to the criminal complaint.

The wounded young woman was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead by 2 a.m.

Cops took the driver into custody and hit him with criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. The suspect driver pleaded not guilty at arraignment and released on $10,000 surety bond. He is expected to appear back in court in November.

East Flatbush: Shy Guy Chokes Person, Slashes Car, and Rooks Surveillance Camera

A bladerunner was too coy to let his knife work be fit for public consumption.

The 38-year-old man was allegedly stirring up trouble inside and outside of East 91st Street and Church Avenue at around 9 p.m. on July 1. First, the knife-wielding perpetrator entered a home and broke a table as he allegedly choked out his target.

Authorities say the suspect then marched out and with the same knife targeted the resident’s parked car. The accused allegedly slashed the car’s cover and then before making his getaway — “took a surveillance camera” from its mount on the victim’s home.

He didn’t get far.

Cops managed to track down the suspect and he was subsequently charged with a barrage of crimes including criminal obstruction of breathing, attempted assault, weapons possession, criminal mischief, menacing, and burglary.

QUEENS

Flushing: Metal-Bending Brute Destroys Man’s Motorcycle

A suspect tried to take off with a man’s hog — only to fail and bend the handlebars into disrepair.

The 21-year-old rabble-rousing suspect was picked up outside a home along Utopia Parkway near 32nd Avenue on July 25 after allegedly invading a home’s gate where his motorcycle was parked.

The motorhead aficionado was witnessed attempting to wheel away the machine. When it proved to be too Herculean, authorities say the accused brawn man imploded and then “twisted” the handlebars to a point where they became nonfunctional.

Still, the superman-strength suspect who was forced to walk off without the motorcycle was tracked down, cuffed and facing grand larceny, criminal mischief, and trespass.

Cambria Heights: Man, 70, Gashed by Fire Poker-Striking Goon

An elderly man suffered a savage attack at the hands of a man more than 20 years his junior.

At around 4 a.m. on July 12, the 70-year-old was inside of his home located on 223rd Street near 116th Avenue. Authorities say the suspect, 48, allegedly was in a dispute with the resident and then grabbed hold of a fire poker and “struck him on the head,” according to the criminal complaint.

The bleeding man crumbled and was then rushed to a local hospital where medics had to use seven stables to dress the gaping wound. “I have nothing to say about that,” the victim said when reached by the New York Sun.

Authorities charged the fire poker pugilist with assault (victim 65 or older), assault with a weapon, and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

BRONX

Morrisania/Concourse Village: Nabbed Outlaw Bodega Bilker Who Threatened to ‘Slaughter’ Clerk, Gave Cops Slip Before Recaptured

A wanted bandit was finally caught — until he broke free and had to be lassoed again.

The 34-year-old perpetrator was outside of Bronx Criminal Court back on July 4 when he broke free from his restraints and tried to make a freedom run. But the officers managed to track the escapee down and get him properly booked.

The accused was brought to bear for allegedly knocking off Munchies Deli located on East 168th Street and Webster Avenue back on April 15, 2024.

Authorities say the accused, who was 32 then, stepped behind the counter to the register and was scolded by the clerk who commanded: “Get out of here!”

But the suspect ignored him.

Instead, he allegedly hissed, “Give me $50 or I will slaughter you.” The suspect found $60 underneath the till and took off on foot.

Authorities brought escape and obstruction of governmental administration for trying to lam and then formally charged him with menacing, petit larceny, weapons possession, and harassment for the outstanding warrant for the bodega score.

Fort Wadsworth: Door-Destroying Fiend Threatens to ‘Beat You Up’ Rival

A man fixing for a showdown with a woman claimed to have a posse of scrappers with him.

He and his backup showed up at a home at around 2:30 a.m. on July 5. The 34-year-old suspected homewrecker allegedly brandished a pistol when he kicked the front door of a home — shattering the lock.

“Get the f– out of the house,” he allegedly squawked. “I have nine [N-word] waiting outside to beat you up.” The suspect didn’t have nine cohorts. But he allegedly one pal primed to fight, according to the criminal complaint.

Together, they yanked the helpless woman out of the house and punched her several times. Cops caught up to the alleged woman-beater three days afterward.

The suspect faces a raft of charges from burglary, assault, menacing, criminal mischief, harassment,and trespass.

Soundview: ‘I’m Gonna Need Your Car!’: Armed Carjacker Concocts Canard, Then Crashes Hot Wheels

He had the gun and a story to try and dupe a man out of his SUV.

A 24-year-old is up to his ears in trouble after he allegedly pulled a pistol at a driver.

It was around 10:30 p.m. on July 5 when authorities say the suspect stepped up to a driver of a gray Chevy Traverse that was stopped at Ward Avenue near Watson Avenue.

“Someone just tried to rob me, I’m going to need your car,” was the tale he allegedly told. Seeing the business end of the gun, the driver exited the ride to let the “robbed” gunman take off.

Cops were quick to the scene and their arrival had the suspect peeling out in reverse. The hasty action led to the suspected car thief smashing into the front of another car.

The suspect then allegedly shifted the gear forward and tried to flee. But the crash victim trailed him. The effort didn’t sit well with the accused carjacker.

Raising a black and silver pistol toward the crashed driving gumshoe — he allegedly told him: “Back the f— up.” The suspect didn’t travel far and was soon a passenger in a cruiser heading to be booked on robbery, grand larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property.

STATEN ISLAND

Tompkinsville: Slugging Shoplifter Suffers Amnesia When Caught Gulping Malt Liquor in Street

A thirsty man’s happy hour in the street turned somber fast.

At around 10:45 p.m. on July 11, the 48-year-old man was seen nursing an open can of Olde English malt beer while standing on the busy intersection Bay Street and Victory Boulevard.

Pressed by officers for his name — the accused allegedly offered a bogus first name but his real surname. The fake persona didn’t hide his past.

After figuring out who he actually is, cops tied him to an outstanding strong-arm robbery of a Family Dollar store. The suspect allegedly was inside of the store back at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 31 when he swiped Slim Jims, fabric softener, and detergent and then tried to zip off without paying for them.

When a store clerk tried to intervene — the accused leveled multiple punches to the hero’s face.

Beyond the false personation charge, the suspect was also slapped with the original robbery, assault of a retail worker, criminal possession of stolen property, and consumption of alcohol on streets for the brew.

Shore Acres: ‘Let’s Shoot 1-Versus-1’: Texting Tough Caught Week After Phone Salvo

He challenged a gal rival to a gun duel… via text. And when that fell on blind eyes, authorities say the suspect threatened to break the window with rocks.

A 19-year-old was busted for running his big mouth. The fighting words were hurled back at around 2 p.m. on July 1.

The suspect was standing outside of Sylavton Terrace near Bay Street. “Let’s shoot [sic] one versus one, swallow bullets,” the man allegedly beamed over the phone to the woman. “Tell ya b— she getting beat up.”

He allegedly wasn’t done. “I am gonna f– you up, throw rocks at your window,” he allegedly texted. “I am smoking everyone.”

The mass murder commination was met with the recipient calling the cops. Seven days later, the suspect was cuffed and is now facing both aggravated harassment and harassment raps.