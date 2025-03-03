The Carolinas Engulfed in Wildfires, Ordering Evacuations as Thousands of Acres Scorched

Nearly 200 wildfires have ignited across the Carolinas, prompting evacuation orders across the two states as firefighters try to control the blazes.

More than 4,200 acres across South Carolina have been scorched by 175 fires with response operations strained in several area across the state including Horry, Spartanburg, Union, Oconee, and Pickens counties, according to USA Today. The largest among the brush fires, which first broke out on Saturday, were in the community of Carolina Forest, located six miles west of Myrtle Beach, which forced residents in at least a half-dozen neighborhoods to flee their homes. The blaze spread across 1,600 acres by Sunday evening.



South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency to reallocate funds and resources for the response. A statewide ban on outdoor fires remains in effect.

“This state of emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need,” he said in a statement.

U.S. Forest Service officials in North Carolina said they also working to contain pockets of wildfires burning in four forests across the state, according to The Associated Press. The largest of the flames scorched across 400 acres at Uwarrie National Forest, located 50 miles east of Charlotte.

Another fire spread across rural Polk County, leaving officials in the town of Tryon to issue evacuation orders to residents. The order is expected to be lifted later Monday after intentional burns were set to control the blaze which has burned nearly 500 acres. The North Carolina Forest Service has been conducting water drops and back burns to keep the fires under control.

Officials in both states have not immediately given a cause for the spate of fires across the region.