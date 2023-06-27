The Case Against Garland Is Growing

On “Fox & Friends,” Speaker McCarthy yesterday launched a broadside against Attorney General Garland, and made it perfectly clear that the House was prepared to impeach the AG.

Here’s what he said: “Yesterday, I laid out really clearly, by July 6th, because of the allegations from the IRS, because of the whistleblowers, and the DOJ…. Garland, what he is saying and what David Weiss is saying privately, are two different things. And if it comes true, what the IRS whistleblower is saying, we’re going to start impeachment inquiries on the attorney general.”

Without question, the case against Mr. Garland is growing almost on a daily basis. Seasoned IRS investigators-turned-whistleblowers were quite clear that the Department of Justice interfered in their tax investigation of Hunter Biden, and it was equally clear that Mr. Garland’s DOJ was protecting the first son.

Now, in front of a half dozen people, U.S. Attorney David Weiss told a meeting that he, Mr. Weiss, wasn’t the “deciding official” in charging Biden Junior. Mr. Weiss also fingered Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, who wouldn’t allow him to bring charges against Hunter Biden. Hat tip to Bill McGurn’s Wall Street Journal column on that one.

Finally, Mr. Weiss asked for special counsel status and was denied by the justice department. Under oath, Mr. Garland responded to Senator Grassley a while back, and said this about Mr. Weiss: “The U.S. Attorney in Delaware has been advised that he has full authority to bring cases in other jurisdictions. He is not to be denied anything that he needs. I have pledged not to interfere with that investigation, and I have carried through on my pledge.”

So, that looks a lot like lying under oath. And, of course, Mr. Garland has epitomized the double-standard of justice prevailing during the Biden years, the complete politicization of our system. As has his cohort, the FBI director, Christopher Wray.

I mean, think of this: Hunter Biden was investigated for five years, covering two administrations, and came out with a sweetheart deal that was a punitive nothing-burger.

During the Biden administration, Donald Trump was investigated for seven months by the Garland justice department — and it came up with potentially 400 years in jail time for Mr. Biden’s principal presidential opponent.

The Biden-Garland strategy, of course, was to fear Mr. Trump the most and therefore put him in jail as quick as possible to avoid running against him. So, that’s bad. That’s very bad.

But, in effect, legally, Mr. Garland’s lying under oath, though punishable, doesn’t seem near as bad as Mr. Biden taking a bribe from a foreign national. Nor as bad as Mr. Biden allegedly heading up a RICO-type racketeering effort by his entire family.

Pay-for-play bribery is a high treason and misdemeanor offense. I know it’s an allegation — at present — and I know the evidentiary proof is not yet complete, but investigations by the House committees on Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means are moving at warp speed toward Biden pay-for-play scandal proof.

If true, it would be the biggest political scandal in American history. So, my point is a simple one: Why go for the smaller fish at justice, and let the big fish in the White House get off the hook?

Mr. Biden will throw Mr. Garland under the bus when the time comes. But Mr. Biden has committed crimes that can only be brought to justice through impeachment, and no place else.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.