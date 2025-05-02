The Cocktail Party Contrarian: Canadians Rage Vote Their Way Out of The West and Leave ‘America Alone’

The Canadian Liberal Party leader, Mark Carney, won his country’s general election this past week. The successor to Prime Minister Trudeau was behind in the polls and had nothing but his party’s record of economic ruin and cultural decline to recommend him for the top job — that is, until President Trump handed him the win.

Canadians swung over the last few weeks dramatically to Mr. Carney from the Conservative party head, Pierre Poilievre, and went to the polls to rage-vote against the Trump administration’s tariffs and 51st state rhetoric. Luckily for Mr. Carney, Canadians chose their egos over their interests.

They just handed the Liberals four more years to further disincentivize foreign investment, raise the cost of living, overregulate, and import even more immigrants per capita than they already do. Mr. Carney’s first order of business should have been to thank the American president for saying the wrong things at just the right time in his campaign, but instead he sniped at Mr. Trump in his post-election speech saying that Canada is, “over the shock of the American betrayal.”

The real betrayal is not what America has done to Canada, but what Canada has done to itself and to the informal but important alliance of countries we used to call “the West,” of which it used to be an important member. The Liberals to the north have illiberally reshaped the country inserting globalist, progressive, and postmodern ideologies where traditional western ideas like national pride, equality under the law, and individual freedom used to be.

The Liberals have instituted compelled-speech codes enforceable by law and activated a kill switch for the bank accounts of truckers and other malcontents who protest government policies. They send their rich natural resources to other nations to exploit and create mass government dependency rebranded as “compassion.”

It’s the same pathology that swept across the United States and the entire Western world over the last several years. Americans, thankfully, voted it out. Some European nations tried to resist it but largely failed. Canadians just capitulated and voted it back in.

It will only spread and make Canada sicker. It will also further poison the bonds that once tied the United States together with its northern neighbor in a western alliance of values that Canadians just renounced and “America Alone” seems left to defend.

The phrase is borrowed from, ironically, a Canadian. Columnist and author, Mark Steyn, wrote a prophetic work of non-fiction in 2006 titled “America Alone,” in which he predicted the decline of “the West” due to the effects of uncontrolled migration and the lack of national will to preserve the western inheritance. America, alone, he argued, would have the replacement birth rate, borders, and instinct for national survival to stave off the fate its western allies were already realizing and abiding.

Canada’s near miss in this most recent election signals it chose the short term pleasure of striking back at Mr. Trump over the long-term plan of western self-preservation. Mr. Carney plans to meet with Mr. Trump next week, but short of a venue change to the Vatican it is hard to see how the meeting will alter the trajectory of Canada’s journey away from Western values.

Even Australia is looking shaky. The country heads to the polls tomorrow, and Labor leader Anthony Albanese not only appears to be leading but just selected a member of the far-left Greens party as a second preference on his electorate list. If he wins, he will share a government with people who see white colonialist oppressors around every corner and are determined to wipe out the entire idea of “the West” along with its archaic, offensive values.

Mr. Steyn might not have predicted that Mr. Trump would be leading the movement to preserve the West, or that a new slate of countries like Argentina, Hungary, and Poland would emerge as potential candidates for a new kind of Western alliance of like-minded countries with aligned values. Neither scenario would have sounded rational just 19 years ago when Mr. Steyn wrote his book.

Even today, it is hard for most people to accept that “the West” no longer exists as it once did — but it doesn’t. Historical ties are insufficient as the binding agent to ensure that a shared destiny between countries is achieved. Western values were the glue.

America, alone, will have to rebuild, but we shouldn’t have lost Canada as a partner. Our neighbors to the north made a big mistake this week that will both hurt their own country and place a greater burden on Americans who have a heavier lift now as they try to save the West. Donald Trump will emerge unscathed — so much for showing him what Canadians are made of.