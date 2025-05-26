FBI Launches New Probes Into White House Cocaine Incident and Supreme Court Leak

The FBI has reopened several investigations, including the leak of a Supreme Court draft ruling and the discovery of a small bag of cocaine in the White House during President Biden’s term, deputy director Dan Bongino says. The unsolved cases have drawn considerable interest from conservatives.

The cocaine was found in July 2023 in a vestibule on the lower level of the West Wing, not far from the Situation Room. Mr. Biden’s press officials consistently referred questions about the incident to the Secret Service and would not answer questions if the cocaine belonged to the Biden family. The president’s son, Hunter Biden, is a recovering cocaine addict.

The Secret Service had said FBI lab tests could not capture any fingerprints on the bag and insufficient DNA was present to link it to anyone. There also was no surveillance video of the area where the bag was found and the Secret Service said it would not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of people who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered so it closed its investigation.

Congressional Republicans opened their own investigation into the discovery. The House Oversight Committee chairman, Congressman James Comer called the incident an “unacceptable and a shameful moment” in White House history. The probe was inconclusive and in January, Mr. Comer claimed in a new book that he had to abandon the probe because the Secret Service had destroyed the evidence,” Newsweek reported.

Mr. Bongino says that he and the FBI’s director, Kash Patel have evaluated a number of cases of “potential public corruption” since their swearing in. He says the FBI will also reopen or “push additional resources and investigative attention” to the Washington D.C. pipe bombing investigation and the leak of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs opinion.

“I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress,” Mr. Bongino said on X Monday, and asked for anyone with investigative tips to contact the FBI.

Pipe bombs were placed outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters a day before President Trump’s rally near the White House that preceded the deadly riot at the Capitol. No arrest has ever been made in connection with that case.

The other case involved the unsolved leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion which led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion at the federal level. The source of the leak has remained a mystery.

Mr. Bongino’s X post also noted that he and Mr. Patel had only given one press interview together and claimed they had decided early on to limit press interactions “in order to keep the attention on the work being done.”

He said they have decided to communicate more on X and will release more information to clarify answers they gave in an interview to Fox’s Maria Bartiromo. The pair drew the ire of MAGA supporters after they stated in that interview that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in prison. There have been claims that he didn’t die at his own hands.