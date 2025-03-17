The High Dudgeon Among Democrats Over Trump’s Speech at the Justice Department Speaks Volumes

The international anti-Trump press were once again sent into orbit in tight formation by the president’s remarks at the Justice Department on Friday. The left-wing London Independent ominously said that the president declared that he had “a mandate for a far-reaching investigation into Democrats.” MSNBC headlined: “Trump plays the victim again.”

ABC News declared that President Trump had said “Those who fight him in court are ‘scum.’” Politico accused him of being “bellicose,” while the Washington Post said only that his speech “breaks all norms.” While CBS was comparatively temperate in saying “Trump airs grievances about prior investigations.”

The ultra-left and pathologically anti-American Guardian wrote that “Trump vents fury about his criminal cases in extraordinary speech,” while the left-wing Canadian network CTV, in a country already (with some reason) seething with anger at Mr. Trump’s insults of Canada, accused him of giving “a political speech” at the Justice Department where he vowed “to expose his enemies.”

These self-righteous editorial outbursts are only a soupçon of the locked-arms, wall-to-wall barrage, but they illustrate again the undiminished hostility and rabid partisanship of the national political press as well as the resentment in some of America’s closest so-called allies of the relatively assertive policies of the returning president.

Even after the decisive public rejection of the Democrats’ attempt to criminalize policy differences, pervert and hijack the criminal prosecution system and parts of the intelligence agencies to construct what amounts to a one-party political state, the incorrigible and corrupt national political press plod ahead on autopilot into the political wilderness.

They applauded the assault on American democracy that was largely based on a colossal illegal influx of destitute foreigners who could be recruited en masse as voters despite the constitutional requirements of citizenship to vote and highlighted in 2020 by unconstitutional voting and vote-counting changes ostensibly to facilitate voting during the Covid pandemic.

To the best of my observations, not one serious national press outlet has noted that the courts, including the Supreme Court, declined to weigh on the merits every single legal initiative undertaken by Mr. Trump to determine the legality of decisive changes to the voting and vote-counting systems undertaken, not as the Constitution requires, by the state legislatures, but rather by governors and partisan elected state courts.

Even the Inspector General of the Justice Department stated that there were 17 potential illegalities, characterized as “significant errors or omissions,” committed in matters related to the 2016 election by Mr. Trump’s enemies. None of them was pursued.

Eight years ago, the press was full of assertions, including by a former National Intelligence Agency director, James Clapper, and a former CIA director, John Brennan, that Mr. Trump was a Russian intelligence asset and was likely guilty of treason and that Russian intervention had elected him president in 2016.

Secretary Clinton claimed that she lost the election because of Russian interference and because she was “shivved twice by (FBI director) Jim Comey,” who, in the event, had whitewashed her performance and ignored her destruction of 33,000 emails that were under subpoena, and who subsequently testified 245 times, Congressman Jim Jordan explained, that he had no recollection of events that occurred only a couple of years before.

Anyone who looks at it knows that Mr. Comey was complicit in promoting a spurious smear job commissioned and paid for by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee as authentic intelligence that the media could publish without any attempt to validate it because of its indisputable provenance.

Mr. Trump’s enemies can now scarcely dispute the legitimacy of the results of the 2024 election, (with the turn-out at 3.5 million votes smaller than in 2020, illustrating the potential influence of harvested ballots on the earlier election, which would have been won by Mr. Trump if 50,000 votes in Pennsylvania and two other states had flipped).

What Mr. Trump said in his speech at the Justice Department on Friday was that he would see to it that this form of political partisanship was not repeated, not as many anti-Trump press organizations implied, that they would be repeated but in favor of candidates he favored rather than in favor of his opponents.

The president stated that those who had committed illegalities and had not been skated on side by the expiry of deadlines for prosecution, would be considered as possible subjects of indictment. This is what the Justice Department does: It indicts people whom it has serious reason to believe have committed crimes.

We still have not got to the bottom of the FBI’s role in the January 6, 2021, trespass at the Capitol, and we have no real idea of what prompted the outrageous reenactment of the invasion of Normandy at Trump’s home in Florida to investigate the President’s handling of classified documents from his White House tenure.

The comedy hour of Fani Willis’ Keystone Kops prosecution in Georgia, like Alvin Bragg’s invention of an offense in New York, require some objective explanation. The Obama and Biden administrations’ dangerous assault on the guardrails of American constitutional democracy was a prolonged campaign of legal persecution without the remotest precedent in American history and for which the responsible officials would be disbarred, charged, and imprisoned in any other society of laws.

The shrieks of alarm in the blue-bleached, brainwashed national political press indicate that they are like the later French Bourbons: “They have forgotten nothing and have learned nothing.” It is both the right and the duty of this administration to take all just measures that will expose the proportions of the illegalities inflicted on previous Trump campaigns and to produce remedial legislation and regulations to guarantee that they will never be repeated by any party against any adversary.

The fact that stating that promise to the employees of the Justice Department only flustered the Democratic press apologists to emit the usual cacophonous nonsense about Mr. Trump being a fascist indicates how profound and ingrained lawlessness is in American federal law enforcement and the absolute necessity of tearing it up root and branch and administering condign but exemplary punishment to the principal culprits.

As long as these forces lurk in prominent places in the American justice system and are fiercely defended by the ethically bankrupt national political press, that threat to American constitutional democracy is not dead, though it has been decisively rejected by the American public whose democratic institutions they have threatened.