The House Needs a Speaker To Beef Up the Defense of Israel

How about bringing back Kevin McCarthy, who should never have been brought down in the first place.

As Israel regroups to defend its territory, Prime Minister Netanyahu is saying the country will take unprecedented action to clean out the barbaric Hamas terrorists. President Biden has said America “stands with Israel, we will not ever fail to have their back. My administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.”

This is all for the good in Israel’s great hour of need, with the worst terrorist military attack since the Yom Kipper war 50 years ago and a staggering death count as well as hostage-taking. That includes American hostages taken and Americans killed on the ground. The barbarism of Hamas is beyond belief.

The administration is briefing Congress on providing Israel with missiles and artillery to patch up the Iron Dome and provide air-to-ground precision bombing and so forth. Yet this is the same president who, for two years, wouldn’t meet with Mr. Netanyahu, the leader of our closest ally in the world.

This is also the same president who has been angling for a nuclear deal with Iran for nearly three years. This is the same president who cut and ran out of Afghanistan. This is the same president who left $100 billion worth of weapons in the Bagram air force base — weapons that have quite possibly been purchased by Hamas on the black market for use in the Gaza invasion.

This is the same president who negotiated a hostage swap and unfroze $6 billion for Iran. Money is fungible, or doesn’t the White House understand that? This is the same Iran that is strategizing with and funding Hamas and Hezbollah. This is the same Iran joining Russia and China in the modern axis of evil.

So, the question is, when will the United States punish Iran? Incredibly, the Biden administration is also reportedly involved in an Iranian spy scandal it’s trying to cover up. Now suspended, America’s former Iran envoy, Robert Malley, reportedly brought in Iranian spies to the U.S. government.

This is part of a widespread Iranian spy ring in the U.S., and the state department will still not tell us why Mr. Malley was suspended. Indeed, the state department will not comment on any of these reports from highly credible journalists, including the Wall Street Journal.

Let’s remember, President Trump took out the ISIS leader. Also, let’s remember that Mr. Trump took out the top bad guy in Iran, Qasem Soleimani, and he pulled the plug on the useless Iranian nuke negotiations, which didn’t result in Hamas invasions of Israel. Think about that.

In contrast, on day two of this wartime crisis, President Biden has yet to address the nation to lay out all of our American plans to defend our great ally, Israel. Yet the former House speaker, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, gave a blockbuster speech today on the floor of the House in support of Israel, the kind of speech Mr. Biden should have given.

The House needs a speaker to beef up Israeli defense funds. I suggest Mr. McCarthy, who should never have been brought down in the first place.

Mr. McCarthy is demonstrating something called leadership. Think about that, Republicans, and everybody else.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.