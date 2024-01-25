The Kids Get Into the Game as Nikki Haley’s Son, President Biden’s Granddaughter Pick Fights With the Heavyweights Online

‘I ain’t reading all that — I’m happy for u tho — or sorry that happened,’ Ms. Haley’s son, Nalin Haley, posted in response to a lengthy post from President Trump.

The younger relatives of American leaders are jumping into fights online, with Nikki Haley’s son, Nalin Haley, picking a fight with President Trump and President Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, going after Fox News host Jesse Waters.

Ever since Ms. Haley promised to stay in the race after the New Hampshire primaries, Mr. Trump has been unleashing screeds against her on his social media platform, Truth Social.

In a post Wednesday evening, Mr. Trump promised to refuse support from any donors to Ms. Haley, saying “Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country.”

“I knew Nikki well, she was average at best, is not the one to take on World Leaders, and she never did,” Mr. Trump said. “That was up to me, and that is why they respected the United States.”

Mr. Trump followed up his Wednesday post with another one Thursday, saying “I heard BIRDBRAIN totally ‘bombed’ last night in South Carolina.”

“Why the surprise, she just bombed in Iowa and New Hampshire in a very big way, and lost both States,” Mr. Trump said on Truth Social. “She also just lost Nevada because she saw the Polls and decided to take a pass on this Caucus State.”

Now, Ms. Haley’s 22-year-old son, Nalin Haley, is picking a fight with the former president on X, writing that Mr. Trump “should be ‘barred from MAGA’ cuz he’s been our biggest fundraiser yet with this post.”

Mr. Haley responded to Mr. Trump’s posts before with a meme, reading “I ain’t reading all that — I’m happy for u tho — or sorry that happened.”

While Mr. Haley spars with the former president on X, Ms. Biden is taking aim at Mr. Waters over a segment in which Mr. Waters said “I knew Biden was bad on the border because he’s not the best father.”

In response, Ms. Biden said that “I have heard so many lies about my family, it takes a lot to make me upset. This crosses the line.”

“Not sure how this man can call himself a reporter, and I hope he never has a son or daughter who struggles with anything,” Ms. Biden said. “You can disagree with his policies without being this ugly.”

Though Mr. Waters works for Fox News, he hosts an opinion show and was chosen as the eventual replacement for pundit Tucker Carlson after Mr. Carlson was forced out during the legal dispute between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems.