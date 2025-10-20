The Real ‘No Kings Day’ Was 250 Years Ago  

Random thoughts that come to mind, leading off with the Democrats’ ‘No Kings Day’ protests.

We had a “No Kings Day” 250 years ago on July 4, 1776. I’m surprised the Democrats forgot about that. It was a glorious day, and it produced about the greatest document in American history, called the Declaration of Independence, which was all about not having a king.

And it was also a protest against taxation without representation.

Now, if President Trump were king, we’d have a continuing resolution that would be financing the government right now. So Democrats seem to have missed that delicious point as well. But he’s not king, and we are not financing the government.

And, in fact, Democrats don’t even want to finance the great American military, as they are voting last week against the very same appropriations bill that would have financed the military that they previously voted for in committee.

Instead, they’re shutting down the government and holding it hostage to demand $1 trillion in Obamacare subsidies, which here in New York would include families making over $300,000 a year. Why are they being subsidized? It doesn’t make any sense.

But, even though Mr. Trump is not king, he’s sure doing a lot of things right.

At some point, probably this week, he and the Office of Management and Budget director, Russell Vought, will pull the trigger on nonessential federal employees and Democratic programs. It’s a part of his continuing effort to hold down federal spending.

Remember? No taxation without representation.

Right now, the stock market is roaring, as a proxy for the future economy.

Mr. Trump and the GOP put together a program of tax cuts, deregulation, energy domination, and reciprocal and free fair trade.

The price of gasoline at the pump nationwide has edged down below $3 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The lowest in four years.

America is now producing 13.6 million barrels of oil per day. A record high.

We’re also producing a flood of natural gas. The ultimate clean-burning fuel.

The price of a barrel of West Texas crude oil is about $57. Brent is about $60. And this is not only good for business, consumers, motorists — it’s also bad for Russia.

They need about $100 a barrel to run their military machine. Because it’s the only cash crop they have.

Mr. Trump, of course, has put together the miracle of a Middle East peace plan.

He’s also willing to make some kind of trade peace with Communist China, emphasizing rare earths, soybean purchases, and fentanyl. Among other things.

Just today, he announced a joint partnership with our great ally Australia on rare earths, military defense, and other areas.

There’s a ton of good news out there.

It has nothing to do with Mr. Trump as king.

It has everything to do with Mr. Trump as a super-energetic chief executive officer representing the greatest democracy in the history of the world.

All stemming from July 4th, nearly 250 years ago.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.