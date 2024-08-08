The Real Reason Harris Chose Walz: He’s a Card-Carrying Member of the Democratic Party’s Bernie Sanders Wing 

The biggest problem for this new Harris-Walz ticket, though, is that, while economic recession is not yet here, the risks are growing.

Make no mistake about it, Vice President Harris’s choice of Governor Walz was driven by far-left progressive Bernie Sanders politics.

I stayed up through the early hours of the morning Tuesday night reading online articles in the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and the Washington Post about why Ms. Harris chose Mr. Walz as her running mate.

Know what? I should’ve gone to bed early.

Each account said exactly the same thing: mainly, Ms. Harris made a so-called “gut” decision and felt more comfortable with Mr. Walz than Governor Shapiro of Pennsylvania.

My response to this awful journalism: sheer, utter nonsense.

Ms. Harris chose Mr. Walz because he is a card-carrying member of the ultra-liberal progressive left Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party.

That’s why she chose him. And that’s why she can no longer make any claims or various — shall we say — policy conversions that suggest she’s really a moderate Democrat.

No, she’s not. Her positions as a senator and presidential candidate and loyal member of the Biden administration are progressive left.

By the way, it’s important to give an exemption to the above-mentioned journalistic folderol to the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal, which correctly argued that the Veep was bending to progressive Bernie Sanders-type pressures. Good for the editorial page.

By the way, the editorial page mentioned Mr. Shapiro as too pro-Israel and too supportive of school vouchers. Those were barriers to his nomination to the Democratic ticket. I would just add that he favors oil and gas fracking and fossil fuels as governor of a big oil state.

National Democrats can’t handle that. William La Jeunesse has just outlined a number of Mr. Walz’s left-wing social policies.

President Trump and Senator Vance are going to make minced meat of them over that in Pennsylvania, where David McCormick stands a good chance of winning a senate seat from the incumbent, Robert Casey, Jr.

I think the biggest problem for this new Harris-Walz ticket, though, is that, while economic recession is not yet here, the risks are growing.

And they have no growth strategy.

I’m not ignoring Border Tsar Harris’s open border catastrophe, or the related crime wave, or the long tail of consumer price increases that have robbed middle-class paychecks and made it impossible to afford the Biden-Harris economy, or the breakout and mishandling of foreign wars.

But mandating an end to fracking, carbon taxes, EV mandates, bans on gas-powered cars, killing pipelines — all these measures are job killers, not job creators.

Promising to raise taxes by $4 or $5 trillion is a job killer, not a job creator.

Huge new spending programs, not just on climate change, but also nationalizing healthcare and bigger entitlements, plus ignoring the Supreme Court by canceling student debt, and maintaining a liberal anti-business regulatory state — is a job killer, not a job creator.

Really, there’s not one whit of a growth policy in any of the Harris-Walz policy plans. And, for them, that may well be a job killer, not a job creator.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.