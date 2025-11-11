Theodore Roosevelt Jumps Out of the Pages in Bret Baier’s Newest Book

Mr. Baier brings forth nuggets of Roosevelt’s life lost to history that shaped and formed a once-sickly child into a symbol of grit and American exceptionalism.

MEDORA, North Dakota – Standing here this summer in the Badlands overlooking where the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is under construction, any person curious about the 26th president can be assured that this place will indeed capture the spirit and essence of the man.

I was left with the same sense after reading the new Bret Baier book, “To Rescue the American Spirit: Teddy Roosevelt and the Birth of a Superpower.” It’s a nonstop page-turner written with great research and vivid detail. Roosevelt comes bursting out of the book on every page.

Mr. Baier brings forth nuggets of Roosevelt’s life lost to history that shaped and formed a once-sickly child into a symbol of grit and American exceptionalism whose mark on our country is still evident today.

The book is nothing short of enthralling, delivered in a way that makes it difficult to set aside. Mr. Baier details Roosevelt’s life, from his triumph over a series of tragic events that rocked his world and left him looking for purpose in the wide and wild wonders of the American West to the man he became in battle, in conservation and in politics – all different aspects of his life that still affect our country today.

Mr. Baier details Roosevelt’s turn in the New York legislature as a champion of ridding the state’s politics of corruption. He follows his nightly city walks as the New York City commissioner and reveals his stubborn efforts to bring reform to government as New York governor – efforts that earned him powerful enemies. It becomes clear why he has endured in our national psyche.

As his road to the White House comes through tragedy – as vice president, the man he served under, William McKinley, was assassinated in Buffalo, New York – we see Roosevelt take all of his experiences to the Oval Office to lead in a way no other president had.

Roosevelt’s spirit prevails not just page after page but word after word as the reader rediscovers his passion for our land as a conservationist and hunter who was mesmerized by the study of insects and animals all of his life.

Roosevelt’s buoyancy, lust for life, and patriotism combine to make for a rigorous read thanks to Mr.Baier’s writing and penchant for detail.

