There Biden Goes Again

Save America. Cut the Budget. Grow the economy. That’s my rendition of what Speaker McCarthy is calling the “Limit, Save, Grow Act.”

Mr. McCarthy unveiled his proposal for $4.5 trillion in budget savings on the floor of the House today as part of the GOP debt ceiling package. Nothing’s perfect in life, but as I’ve said before, this is a very good package.

Here’s the great part of this story, truly: President Biden will have none of it. Speaking in Maryland today, Mr. Biden just went back to that stale, sorry, silly, unserious MAGA business that he and his sinking approval ratings have become famous for. Yup, there he goes again.

Not a mention about the inflation that he started with his frenzied overspending and his tax-and-regulate crushing of the productive supply side of the economy, including his “life and death” war on fossil fuels. All of which has added up to the biggest stagflation in 40 years, with employees’ real wages continuing to decline, middle-class families seeing living standards slipping, and an extraordinary wave of pessimism circulating throughout the country.

Amid that, all he can do today is prattle on about MAGA, with the usual whining about tax cuts for the rich and reducing benefits for everybody. Really? How out of touch is Joe Biden?

In poll after poll, given a choice between more government services and higher taxes on the one hand, and fewer government services and lower taxes on the other, steady results from Gallup and Pew and others show that the vast majority of people prefer less government and lower taxes.

Mr. Biden’s big-government socialist experiment is a failure, and, even worse, it’s an unpopular failure.

His response to Mr. McCarthy is not a response. It’s a whine, and voters are getting tired of Biden’s whining and complaining. Step up to the plate, Mr. Biden. For once, try to be a mensch. If you don’t like what Mr. McCarthy’s put on the table, come up with your own plan.

There’s going to be an increase in the debt ceiling, but it’s going to be accompanied by spending restraint. If you want to make a deal, then deal. Stop whimpering. Right now, Speaker McCarthy is running circles around you.

Mr. McCarthy may be the most popular politician in America today. You, Mr. President, are close to being the most unpopular. Not even your own party wants you to run again for president. Now, what does that tell you?

The Republican plan would increase the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion, with 10-year budget caps, growing at 1 percent annually, starting in FY ’22; rescind unused Covid money; nullify the student loan giveaway; repeal the trillions of dollars of green credits; and unlock the fossil fuel spigots for an all-the-above energy policy. Also, it would rein in runaway executive branch bureaucrats, add workfare for social benefits, and pull back the IRS.

You have a problem with this, Mr. President? Then deal. Stop complaining about the Trump tax cuts that gave us an economic boom — and, the real facts show, helped lower- and middle-income people the most.

Stop your income redistribution, taxing the rich and most successful entrepreneurs, and why don’t you start looking out for the country with a growth policy? Your problem is, you don’t understand that while people have jobs, their take-home pay is falling.

That is one reason why you are so unpopular. You are in denial, and I’m going to guess, after today, when the Republican speaker of the House provided a constructive option for limited government and an increase in the debt ceiling, while all you can do is blather on left-wing democratic slogans, it’s going to do you a lot of political harm, even while the country continues to suffer economically.

People are looking for an adult response. Save America. Cut the budget. Grow the economy.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.