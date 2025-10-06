There Is an Insurrection in America — and President Trump Is Just the Guy To Stop It

Blue-state governors and mayors have decided to prevent federal officials from enforcing the law and ridding America of the worst of the worst criminal illegals.

There’s an insurrection going on in America.

And, frankly, it’s a lot more important, in my view at least, than the government shutdown.

Blue state governors and mayors have decided to do battle with Immigration and Customs Enforcement — in other words, ICE — to prevent them from enforcing the law and ridding America of the worst of the worst criminal illegals.

Like a lot of crazy things, this insurrection started at Los Angeles, but it has now spread across the country, hitting Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Memphis, Denver, Newark, and New York City.

And some of these blue-state governors, like Gavin Newsom in California or JB Pritzker in Illinois, are proud of it. Campaigning for president on it.

Just today, Chicago’s mayor, Brandon Johnson, proudly declared city spaces as “ICE-free zones.”

So you’ve got established politicians standing alongside far-left outfits like Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the Democrat Socialists of America, and others.

If Zohran Mamdani wins at New York City, he has pledged to keep ICE out.

President Trump had it right today, with this White House statement today: “shielding the most depraved, violent, criminal illegal aliens from justice is not only an insult to every Chicagoan, it is also a dangerous intensification of Democrats’ lunatic sanctuary agenda, where criminal illegals come before American citizens.”

Now there’s a legal battle going on as to whether President Trump has the authority to move 300 members of the California National Guard to Portland, despite a federal court order prohibiting him from sending members of Oregon’s guard.

This is more insanity.

Once again, lower level judges are standing in the way of Mr. Trump’s agenda.

In this case, these goofy judges are standing in the way of law and order, and public safety.

Of course the president can move the National Guard around.

You can go all the way back to Alexander Hamilton, who wrote in 29 Federalist: “In times of insurrection, or invasion, it would be natural and proper that the militia of a neighboring State should be marched into another, to resist a common enemy, or to guard the republic against the violence of faction or sedition.”

Hat tip to the New York Sun.

It may be just an aside right now, but as I’ve written many times, federal law always supersedes local laws. And that includes sanctuary cities, and ICE agents who are doing their jobs.

Mr. Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi are taking steps to protect the ICE agents themselves when they are attacked by throwing these domestic terrorists in jail.

The big picture here, though, is that most of the Democratic Party have put themselves in the position of being anti-police, anti-cop, anti-law and order.

The Republican Party, which is standing solidly behind Mr. Trump and ICE, put themselves right in the corner of being pro-cop and pro-law and order.

In the United States, there is no room for insurrection.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.