Third Biden Confidant Pleads the Fifth in Investigation Into Former President’s Mental Acuity

Annie Tomasini is refusing to answer any questions about Biden’s health or whether she was asked to lie about it.

A third senior Biden administration official has invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in front of a House panel investigating President Biden’s cognitive decline during his time in the White House and the use of an “autopen” to sign official documents.

A former senior aide, Annie Tomasini, refused on Friday to answer questions during a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee.

A former deputy chief of staff, Ms. Tomasini pleaded the Fifth when asked if Mr. Biden, a member of his family, or anyone at the White House instructed her to lie regarding his health at any time. She also invoked it when asked if she ever advised the president on the handling of classified documents found in his garage, if she was instructed her to conceal or destroy classified material found at Mr. Biden’s home or office, and if she ever conspired with anyone in the White House to hide information regarding the Biden family’s business dealings.

“There is now a pattern of key Biden confidants seeking to shield themselves from criminal liability for this potential conspiracy.,” the chairman of the committee, Congressman James Comer says. “It’s unbelievable that Ms. Tomasini and others refuse to answer basic questions about President Biden’s fitness to serve. It’s apparent they would rather hide key information to protect themselves and Joe Biden than be truthful with the American people about this historic scandal.”

Ms. Tomasini was one of three senior aides who created a “protective bubble” around Mr. Biden to limit access to him and shield the truth about his medical condition, Mr. Comer says.

The other two people in that circle were long-time Biden family confidant and senior advisor to the first lady, Anthony Bernal, and a former deputy director of Oval Office operations, Ashley Williams. Mr. Bernal pleaded the Fifth when called before the committee earlier this month. Ms. Williams reportedly answered questions by the committee for six hours.

The third person who has pleaded the Fifth is Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Mr. Biden’s personal physician. Dr. O’Connor said he couldn’t answer questions due to doctor–patient confidentiality issues.

Dr. O’Connor was the chief physician for Mr. Biden while he was vice president. He was retained by the Bidens as their family physician until Mr. Biden returned to elected office, at which time he was named the White House physician.

The committee is also investigating the use of an autopen to sign executive orders and last-minute pardons before Mr. Biden left office. Hours before President Trump took the oath of office on January 20, the White House announced pardons for the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, and the retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

With fewer than 30 minutes left in his term, Mr. Biden also pardoned members of his family, including his brother James B. Biden and wife Sara, sister Valerie Biden Owens, brother-in-law John T. Owens, and brother Francis W. Biden. The former president pardoned his son, Hunter, for tax and gun crimes a month earlier.

Mr. Biden has stated that he was involved with and approved all of the items involving the auto pen.

The director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under Mr. Biden, Neera Tanden, testified in a closed-door meeting in front of the committee late last month. The ranking member of the committee, Congressman Robert Garcia called it a political sideshow and complained that her interview “produced no new information, no evidence, and no wrongdoing by President Biden.”

The parade of former members of Mr. Biden’s inner-circle in front of the committee is expected to continue. Mr. Comer has sent letters to the former White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, former White House deputy press secretary, Andrew Bates, Mr. Biden’s special assistant, Ian Sams, and former chief of staff, Jeff Zients, demanding they appear for interviews.

Mr. Comer has also told the Sun that he is opening to call President Biden and first lady Jill Biden to testify.