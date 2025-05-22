Thousands of New Jersey Shakira Concert-Goers Warned of Possible Measles Exposure

No information has been released about where the infected person was sitting at the sold-out event.

People who attended a recent Shakira concert in New Jersey may have taken home more than great memories. They are now being warned that they might have been exposed to measles at the event.

More than 50,000 people attended the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer’s sold-out MetLife Stadium concert on May 15. The state’s health department says a “non-NJ resident” who was at the event has a confirmed case of measles. No other information was released about the infected person, including where the person sat during the concert.

No other cases have been identified in connection with the concert, but officials warn that exposed individuals could develop symptoms as late as June 6.

Parents of any children who attended the event are urged to be especially aware of the symptoms of the highly contagious virus. They also suggest that they make sure they are up to date with the measles, mumps, and rubella shots.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin. Measles can cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and brain swelling. It can also lead to pregnancy complications.

Anyone who suspects an illness is urged to call a health care provider. The virus spreads easily through the air when someone coughs or sneezes and can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

The concert case is the second recent measles incident in New Jersey. Passengers who were at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 12 were potentially exposed to a measles-infected person who traveled through the airport, according to state health officials.

Measles was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000 but cases have been on the rise across the country in recent years as the number of vaccinated children falls. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 1,024 confirmed cases in 31 states this year. Three of those victims, including two unvaccinated children, have died.