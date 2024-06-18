Three French Youths Arrested in Alleged Antisemitic Gang Rape of Jewish Girl, 12

One suspect was angry she hid her religion from him; another was upset the victim was critical of Palestine.

French police arrested three adolescents who are suspected of gang-raping a 12-year-old Jewish girl in a suburb of Paris in a vile act of antisemitism because the girl had not been upfront about being Jewish and had said negative things about Palestine.

The victim, along with her parents, filed a rape report to the police this weekend alleging that the three youths led her to an abandoned hangar on site of an old nursery in Courbevoie, beat and raped her, threatened to kill her, and demeaned her Jewish religion, the French daily newspaper, Le Parisien, reports.

The suspects, ages 12, 13, and 14, were arrested Monday and reportedly have admitted to the rape, acknowledging that it was motivated by her religion. One of the suspects, the girl’s ex-boyfriend, said he was angry that she had hid being Jewish from him, while another suspect allegedly was upset that the victim had been critical of Palestine, the outlet notes.

Investigators reportedly found anti-semitic material in the ex-boyfriend’s phone, including an image of a burned Israeli flag.

A hospital exam reportedly confirmed the rape. The local prosecutor’s office, the Daily Mail reports, said the boys are being charged with aggravated rape, aggravated sexual assault, attempted extortion, invasion of privacy, threat of death, violence and insults.