‘Throw Them A Rager’: Hedge Fund Billionaire Donates $10,000 To College Flag Defenders

In a notable display of philanthropy, Bill Ackman, an American billionaire and influential activist investor, has contributed $10,000 to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

The donation comes in recognition of the fraternity’s defense of the American flag during a recent anti-Israel campus protest. The GoFundMe fundraiser, which was initiated early Wednesday, has since seen an overwhelming response, with donations surging to $343,000, far exceeding its original goal of $5,000.

“We’ve got our first sign that @billackman’s philanthropic priorities are changing,” Saurabh Sharma, president of the conservative public policy organization American Moment, tweeted Wednesday, appearing to confirm Mr. Ackman’s identity.

The flag incident that led to this wave of support unfolded when members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity took a stand against pro-Palestinian protesters on campus, safeguarding the American flag from potential desecration. The confrontation saw members of the fraternity, alongside other student groups, facing opposition from the demonstrators.

But don’t forget there is still a lot more of us than them pic.twitter.com/jGOMsUN6OI — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 1, 2024

“Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators,” the GoFundMe page says.

“But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes. Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde — laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles,” says the page.

“These boys… no, men, of the UNC Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi, gave the best to America and now they deserve the best. Help us raise funds to throw this frat the party they deserve, a party worth of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud.”